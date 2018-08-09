Sales tax rebate to Salado up 11% for August

Salado Village Voice

The Village of Salado will receive $46,037.07 for its August sales tax rebate check when Comptroller Glenn Hegar sends out the rebate checks this week. This is an increase of 11.44% compared to the $41,308.88 paid last Aug.

For the year, Salado is running 12.52% ahead. In 2018, the Village has received $320,462.19. Through August 2017, the Village received $284,793.92 in sales tax rebate checks.

Salado Public Library District is also running almost 10 percent ahead of last year. The Library will receive $34,039.73 check, compared to $31,029.08 last August. For the year, the Library District has received $242,826.72, which is 10.29 percent more than the $220,159.90 paid through August 2017.

The table below is a historical look at the sales tax payments made to the Village of Salado since its inception.

 201820172016201520142013201220112010200920082007200620052004200320022001
January40,456.6045,704.3424,954.3625,558.1525,963.7030,307.0726,452.9927,183.5427,292.9535,237.6530,275.0026,887.2528,124.5525,997.8223,328.8322,625.5221,762.56.
February49,490.5445,494.5746,698.5244,050.6743,219.8646,852.4145,326.9543,579.5542,732.3242,088.3245,648.5143,256.7445,995.5439,723.6838,974.7946,753.3240,396.09.
March30,974.8129,838.0423,609.1622,594.0124,777.6821,594.9330,416.7520,310.5820,654.3921,124.0921,143.8917,660.1919,462.6020,156.2716,437.5613,706.3817,424.270.00
April29,638.2825,058.4125,554.5025,196.5429,930.9922,260.6923,023.2920,062.6420,152.0820,327.8922,640.6621,025.9421,192.2619,168.6716,237.2214,247.0717,564.890.00
May46,475.4339,894.4641,486.3342,284.6638,369.0539,276.1935,734.2836,261.7536,242.6934,137.7034,642.8932,599.6933,662.7631,374.6532,598.1128,661.7826,984.290.00
June32,787.7929,190.6626,865.7325,678.1925,882.1131,758.8828,548.5823,835.5824,382.8725,797.4219,854.2824,627.1924,691.2024,049.0522,874.4021,666.5023,101.730.00
July34,601.6728,304.5625,114.4126,851.7125,154.5326,179.8533,468.7524,648.7222,811.0126,749.3927,036.5029,181.1727,391.9324,153.3422,486.0222,648.5522,439.640.00
August46,037.0741,308.8838,955.9535,517.0437,403.6735,042.8339,417.0039,475.2834,160.6635,413.8937,111.4932,553.6336,012.9132,572.5930,433.5029,534.7629,423.140.00
September42,747.7226,842.9526,020.5523,875.2227,875.1031,512.1022,488.2124,944.7023,871.2229,532.9126,909.1924,198.5523,722.7323,178.8821,624.4225,994.5618,552.23
October30,847.0426,102.6023,363.9331,898.5731,051.1223,746.4221,701.7424,438.8024,318.6425,515.9025,616.1623,318.1022,002.9020,544.8818,143.9219,983.8718,018.47
November43,643.5235,769.2534,829.5436,914.2229,198.1032,720.2435,250.5635,880.8832,022.8234,699.7033,073.1333,323.9429,880.6232,676.8929,793.2427,910.7628,437.22
December31,876.2929,693.0233,486.6727,507.9126,548.0131,533.7326,934.4627,283.2128,434.7729,580.5328,312.4325,516.5526,905.8723,443.8221,002.6220,706.8122,077.10
TOTAL310,462.19433,908.49371,646.78365,431.66370,897.51367,945.18381,901.08341,732.61340,976.56349,523.80357,682.26341,702.71342,890.89319,708.19303,214.90290,408.08293,692.6187,085.02

 

The table below is a historical look at the sales tax payments made to the Salado Public Library District  since its inception.

Salado Library District Sales Tax History

2018 20172016201520142013201220112010200920082007200620052004200320022001200019991998
TOTAL208,786.99333,894.69297,664.89281,117.28287,154.22367,525.93323,372.07257,910.43248,055.27239,130.24259,373.69250,336.47233,991.44203,954.20189,437.87180,539.10180,070.24178,277.15169,163.71147,726.917,903.04
January35,237.4731,578.1919,179.0619,651.2919,619.8228,022.0919,663.4320,538.3618,850.8322,677.7921,223.8219,571.7018,242.7116,206.8714,828.8214,021.9614,697.2013,379.9315,031.409,936.19.
February32,892.3932,575.4233,558.0431,591.9131,034.1231,000.4231,902.2630,458.9128,867.2329,233.1231,927.1627,589.0229,003.8823,770.4123,122.8824,793.9323,721.6222,934.8120,967.0219,797.61.
March25,498.8422,822.2520,334.6018,033.2121,314.1832,702.2922,803.0615,430.2715,403.5615,468.4816,166.7913,775.0713,643.2112,907.9010,904.7610,660.9611,165.329,049.2112,304.347,954.28.
April24,549.5021,476.7821,341.1119,490.7522,271.4527,257.2218,331.7415,504.6215,488.4414,731.5116,443.1716,267.7014,810.6611,873.5710,544.0810,331.4211,743.3210,116.4910,640.729,268.16.
May36,229.2032,365.2531,329.5929,954.8426,845.7439,144.2024,571.3626,384.3826,612.5822,306.6924,644.5423,053.1522,102.1119,473.3219,682.6316,927.7515,567.8717,081.4516,175.8614,508.53.
June26,699.7422,467.0422,371.2221,917.9922,512.4422,981.8020,267.4919,606.4018,084.5119,107.2716,327.6119,098.9916,880.0516,225.1714,603.2014,106.3213,569.8513,825.3811,600.999,873.490.00
July27,679.8525,845.8920,708.0321,263.1319,798.5142,276.4634,947.7419,630.4317,831.7619,267.6818,668.0622,007.9718,351.0016,093.7813,885.0814,341.4314,549.1415,110.6413,230.3211,930.190.00
August34,039.7331,029.0831,386.8526,348.2327,749.3836,898.5534,473.1228,318.6825,450.6222,627.5529,749.4923,561.9824,377.5520,651.6419,313.1918,549.1416,967.7118,320.3216,884.3716,011.510.00
September.31,103.8022,529.2121,334.1319,583.4430,363.8829,335.2218,552.2018,683.3616,699.0220,751.6118,018.1816,141.3215,823.7114,522.9913,334.1115,281.7313,435.5912,103.6113,571.980.00
October.24,751.6821,553.8520,113.8423,865.7829,345.8526,971.8717,749.3617,878.3416,967.9518,800.9721,230.5116,879.3414,441.7312,703.7012,374.5612,231.9812,802.1811,889.9514,724.760.00
November.32,561.6027,104.7426,542.8929,362.9627,454.3630,215.0526,060.1524,983.7822,237.9224,226.6124,575.2325,656.5019,712.1720,828.9518,159.7917,257.6417,011.8115,864.989,722.460.00
December.25,317.7126,268.5924,875.0723,196.4020,078.8129,889.7319,676.6719,920.2617,805.2620,443.8621,586.9717,903.1116,773.9314,497.5912,937.7313,316.8615,209.3412,470.1510,427.757,903.04

 

