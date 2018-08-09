Sales tax rebate to Salado up 11% for August

The Village of Salado will receive $46,037.07 for its August sales tax rebate check when Comptroller Glenn Hegar sends out the rebate checks this week. This is an increase of 11.44% compared to the $41,308.88 paid last Aug.
For the year, Salado is running 12.52% ahead. In 2018, the Village has received $320,462.19. Through August 2017, the Village received $284,793.92 in sales tax rebate checks.
Salado Public Library District is also running almost 10 percent ahead of last year. The Library will receive $34,039.73 check, compared to $31,029.08 last August. For the year, the Library District has received $242,826.72, which is 10.29 percent more than the $220,159.90 paid through August 2017.
The table below is a historical look at the sales tax payments made to the Village of Salado since its inception.
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|2008
|2007
|2006
|2005
|2004
|2003
|2002
|2001
|January
|40,456.60
|45,704.34
|24,954.36
|25,558.15
|25,963.70
|30,307.07
|26,452.99
|27,183.54
|27,292.95
|35,237.65
|30,275.00
|26,887.25
|28,124.55
|25,997.82
|23,328.83
|22,625.52
|21,762.56
|.
|February
|49,490.54
|45,494.57
|46,698.52
|44,050.67
|43,219.86
|46,852.41
|45,326.95
|43,579.55
|42,732.32
|42,088.32
|45,648.51
|43,256.74
|45,995.54
|39,723.68
|38,974.79
|46,753.32
|40,396.09
|.
|March
|30,974.81
|29,838.04
|23,609.16
|22,594.01
|24,777.68
|21,594.93
|30,416.75
|20,310.58
|20,654.39
|21,124.09
|21,143.89
|17,660.19
|19,462.60
|20,156.27
|16,437.56
|13,706.38
|17,424.27
|0.00
|April
|29,638.28
|25,058.41
|25,554.50
|25,196.54
|29,930.99
|22,260.69
|23,023.29
|20,062.64
|20,152.08
|20,327.89
|22,640.66
|21,025.94
|21,192.26
|19,168.67
|16,237.22
|14,247.07
|17,564.89
|0.00
|May
|46,475.43
|39,894.46
|41,486.33
|42,284.66
|38,369.05
|39,276.19
|35,734.28
|36,261.75
|36,242.69
|34,137.70
|34,642.89
|32,599.69
|33,662.76
|31,374.65
|32,598.11
|28,661.78
|26,984.29
|0.00
|June
|32,787.79
|29,190.66
|26,865.73
|25,678.19
|25,882.11
|31,758.88
|28,548.58
|23,835.58
|24,382.87
|25,797.42
|19,854.28
|24,627.19
|24,691.20
|24,049.05
|22,874.40
|21,666.50
|23,101.73
|0.00
|July
|34,601.67
|28,304.56
|25,114.41
|26,851.71
|25,154.53
|26,179.85
|33,468.75
|24,648.72
|22,811.01
|26,749.39
|27,036.50
|29,181.17
|27,391.93
|24,153.34
|22,486.02
|22,648.55
|22,439.64
|0.00
|August
|46,037.07
|41,308.88
|38,955.95
|35,517.04
|37,403.67
|35,042.83
|39,417.00
|39,475.28
|34,160.66
|35,413.89
|37,111.49
|32,553.63
|36,012.91
|32,572.59
|30,433.50
|29,534.76
|29,423.14
|0.00
|September
|42,747.72
|26,842.95
|26,020.55
|23,875.22
|27,875.10
|31,512.10
|22,488.21
|24,944.70
|23,871.22
|29,532.91
|26,909.19
|24,198.55
|23,722.73
|23,178.88
|21,624.42
|25,994.56
|18,552.23
|October
|30,847.04
|26,102.60
|23,363.93
|31,898.57
|31,051.12
|23,746.42
|21,701.74
|24,438.80
|24,318.64
|25,515.90
|25,616.16
|23,318.10
|22,002.90
|20,544.88
|18,143.92
|19,983.87
|18,018.47
|November
|43,643.52
|35,769.25
|34,829.54
|36,914.22
|29,198.10
|32,720.24
|35,250.56
|35,880.88
|32,022.82
|34,699.70
|33,073.13
|33,323.94
|29,880.62
|32,676.89
|29,793.24
|27,910.76
|28,437.22
|December
|31,876.29
|29,693.02
|33,486.67
|27,507.91
|26,548.01
|31,533.73
|26,934.46
|27,283.21
|28,434.77
|29,580.53
|28,312.43
|25,516.55
|26,905.87
|23,443.82
|21,002.62
|20,706.81
|22,077.10
|TOTAL
|310,462.19
|433,908.49
|371,646.78
|365,431.66
|370,897.51
|367,945.18
|381,901.08
|341,732.61
|340,976.56
|349,523.80
|357,682.26
|341,702.71
|342,890.89
|319,708.19
|303,214.90
|290,408.08
|293,692.61
|87,085.02
The table below is a historical look at the sales tax payments made to the Salado Public Library District since its inception.
Salado Library District Sales Tax History
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|2008
|2007
|2006
|2005
|2004
|2003
|2002
|2001
|2000
|1999
|1998
|TOTAL
|208,786.99
|333,894.69
|297,664.89
|281,117.28
|287,154.22
|367,525.93
|323,372.07
|257,910.43
|248,055.27
|239,130.24
|259,373.69
|250,336.47
|233,991.44
|203,954.20
|189,437.87
|180,539.10
|180,070.24
|178,277.15
|169,163.71
|147,726.91
|7,903.04
|January
|35,237.47
|31,578.19
|19,179.06
|19,651.29
|19,619.82
|28,022.09
|19,663.43
|20,538.36
|18,850.83
|22,677.79
|21,223.82
|19,571.70
|18,242.71
|16,206.87
|14,828.82
|14,021.96
|14,697.20
|13,379.93
|15,031.40
|9,936.19
|.
|February
|32,892.39
|32,575.42
|33,558.04
|31,591.91
|31,034.12
|31,000.42
|31,902.26
|30,458.91
|28,867.23
|29,233.12
|31,927.16
|27,589.02
|29,003.88
|23,770.41
|23,122.88
|24,793.93
|23,721.62
|22,934.81
|20,967.02
|19,797.61
|.
|March
|25,498.84
|22,822.25
|20,334.60
|18,033.21
|21,314.18
|32,702.29
|22,803.06
|15,430.27
|15,403.56
|15,468.48
|16,166.79
|13,775.07
|13,643.21
|12,907.90
|10,904.76
|10,660.96
|11,165.32
|9,049.21
|12,304.34
|7,954.28
|.
|April
|24,549.50
|21,476.78
|21,341.11
|19,490.75
|22,271.45
|27,257.22
|18,331.74
|15,504.62
|15,488.44
|14,731.51
|16,443.17
|16,267.70
|14,810.66
|11,873.57
|10,544.08
|10,331.42
|11,743.32
|10,116.49
|10,640.72
|9,268.16
|.
|May
|36,229.20
|32,365.25
|31,329.59
|29,954.84
|26,845.74
|39,144.20
|24,571.36
|26,384.38
|26,612.58
|22,306.69
|24,644.54
|23,053.15
|22,102.11
|19,473.32
|19,682.63
|16,927.75
|15,567.87
|17,081.45
|16,175.86
|14,508.53
|.
|June
|26,699.74
|22,467.04
|22,371.22
|21,917.99
|22,512.44
|22,981.80
|20,267.49
|19,606.40
|18,084.51
|19,107.27
|16,327.61
|19,098.99
|16,880.05
|16,225.17
|14,603.20
|14,106.32
|13,569.85
|13,825.38
|11,600.99
|9,873.49
|0.00
|July
|27,679.85
|25,845.89
|20,708.03
|21,263.13
|19,798.51
|42,276.46
|34,947.74
|19,630.43
|17,831.76
|19,267.68
|18,668.06
|22,007.97
|18,351.00
|16,093.78
|13,885.08
|14,341.43
|14,549.14
|15,110.64
|13,230.32
|11,930.19
|0.00
|August
|34,039.73
|31,029.08
|31,386.85
|26,348.23
|27,749.38
|36,898.55
|34,473.12
|28,318.68
|25,450.62
|22,627.55
|29,749.49
|23,561.98
|24,377.55
|20,651.64
|19,313.19
|18,549.14
|16,967.71
|18,320.32
|16,884.37
|16,011.51
|0.00
|September
|.
|31,103.80
|22,529.21
|21,334.13
|19,583.44
|30,363.88
|29,335.22
|18,552.20
|18,683.36
|16,699.02
|20,751.61
|18,018.18
|16,141.32
|15,823.71
|14,522.99
|13,334.11
|15,281.73
|13,435.59
|12,103.61
|13,571.98
|0.00
|October
|.
|24,751.68
|21,553.85
|20,113.84
|23,865.78
|29,345.85
|26,971.87
|17,749.36
|17,878.34
|16,967.95
|18,800.97
|21,230.51
|16,879.34
|14,441.73
|12,703.70
|12,374.56
|12,231.98
|12,802.18
|11,889.95
|14,724.76
|0.00
|November
|.
|32,561.60
|27,104.74
|26,542.89
|29,362.96
|27,454.36
|30,215.05
|26,060.15
|24,983.78
|22,237.92
|24,226.61
|24,575.23
|25,656.50
|19,712.17
|20,828.95
|18,159.79
|17,257.64
|17,011.81
|15,864.98
|9,722.46
|0.00
|December
|.
|25,317.71
|26,268.59
|24,875.07
|23,196.40
|20,078.81
|29,889.73
|19,676.67
|19,920.26
|17,805.26
|20,443.86
|21,586.97
|17,903.11
|16,773.93
|14,497.59
|12,937.73
|13,316.86
|15,209.34
|12,470.15
|10,427.75
|7,903.04