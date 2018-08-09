Sales tax rebate to Salado up 11% for August

The Village of Salado will receive $46,037.07 for its August sales tax rebate check when Comptroller Glenn Hegar sends out the rebate checks this week. This is an increase of 11.44% compared to the $41,308.88 paid last Aug.

For the year, Salado is running 12.52% ahead. In 2018, the Village has received $320,462.19. Through August 2017, the Village received $284,793.92 in sales tax rebate checks.

Salado Public Library District is also running almost 10 percent ahead of last year. The Library will receive $34,039.73 check, compared to $31,029.08 last August. For the year, the Library District has received $242,826.72, which is 10.29 percent more than the $220,159.90 paid through August 2017.

The table below is a historical look at the sales tax payments made to the Village of Salado since its inception.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 January 40,456.60 45,704.34 24,954.36 25,558.15 25,963.70 30,307.07 26,452.99 27,183.54 27,292.95 35,237.65 30,275.00 26,887.25 28,124.55 25,997.82 23,328.83 22,625.52 21,762.56 . February 49,490.54 45,494.57 46,698.52 44,050.67 43,219.86 46,852.41 45,326.95 43,579.55 42,732.32 42,088.32 45,648.51 43,256.74 45,995.54 39,723.68 38,974.79 46,753.32 40,396.09 . March 30,974.81 29,838.04 23,609.16 22,594.01 24,777.68 21,594.93 30,416.75 20,310.58 20,654.39 21,124.09 21,143.89 17,660.19 19,462.60 20,156.27 16,437.56 13,706.38 17,424.27 0.00 April 29,638.28 25,058.41 25,554.50 25,196.54 29,930.99 22,260.69 23,023.29 20,062.64 20,152.08 20,327.89 22,640.66 21,025.94 21,192.26 19,168.67 16,237.22 14,247.07 17,564.89 0.00 May 46,475.43 39,894.46 41,486.33 42,284.66 38,369.05 39,276.19 35,734.28 36,261.75 36,242.69 34,137.70 34,642.89 32,599.69 33,662.76 31,374.65 32,598.11 28,661.78 26,984.29 0.00 June 32,787.79 29,190.66 26,865.73 25,678.19 25,882.11 31,758.88 28,548.58 23,835.58 24,382.87 25,797.42 19,854.28 24,627.19 24,691.20 24,049.05 22,874.40 21,666.50 23,101.73 0.00 July 34,601.67 28,304.56 25,114.41 26,851.71 25,154.53 26,179.85 33,468.75 24,648.72 22,811.01 26,749.39 27,036.50 29,181.17 27,391.93 24,153.34 22,486.02 22,648.55 22,439.64 0.00 August 46,037.07 41,308.88 38,955.95 35,517.04 37,403.67 35,042.83 39,417.00 39,475.28 34,160.66 35,413.89 37,111.49 32,553.63 36,012.91 32,572.59 30,433.50 29,534.76 29,423.14 0.00 September 42,747.72 26,842.95 26,020.55 23,875.22 27,875.10 31,512.10 22,488.21 24,944.70 23,871.22 29,532.91 26,909.19 24,198.55 23,722.73 23,178.88 21,624.42 25,994.56 18,552.23 October 30,847.04 26,102.60 23,363.93 31,898.57 31,051.12 23,746.42 21,701.74 24,438.80 24,318.64 25,515.90 25,616.16 23,318.10 22,002.90 20,544.88 18,143.92 19,983.87 18,018.47 November 43,643.52 35,769.25 34,829.54 36,914.22 29,198.10 32,720.24 35,250.56 35,880.88 32,022.82 34,699.70 33,073.13 33,323.94 29,880.62 32,676.89 29,793.24 27,910.76 28,437.22 December 31,876.29 29,693.02 33,486.67 27,507.91 26,548.01 31,533.73 26,934.46 27,283.21 28,434.77 29,580.53 28,312.43 25,516.55 26,905.87 23,443.82 21,002.62 20,706.81 22,077.10 TOTAL 310,462.19 433,908.49 371,646.78 365,431.66 370,897.51 367,945.18 381,901.08 341,732.61 340,976.56 349,523.80 357,682.26 341,702.71 342,890.89 319,708.19 303,214.90 290,408.08 293,692.61 87,085.02

The table below is a historical look at the sales tax payments made to the Salado Public Library District since its inception.

Salado Library District Sales Tax History

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 TOTAL 208,786.99 333,894.69 297,664.89 281,117.28 287,154.22 367,525.93 323,372.07 257,910.43 248,055.27 239,130.24 259,373.69 250,336.47 233,991.44 203,954.20 189,437.87 180,539.10 180,070.24 178,277.15 169,163.71 147,726.91 7,903.04 January 35,237.47 31,578.19 19,179.06 19,651.29 19,619.82 28,022.09 19,663.43 20,538.36 18,850.83 22,677.79 21,223.82 19,571.70 18,242.71 16,206.87 14,828.82 14,021.96 14,697.20 13,379.93 15,031.40 9,936.19 . February 32,892.39 32,575.42 33,558.04 31,591.91 31,034.12 31,000.42 31,902.26 30,458.91 28,867.23 29,233.12 31,927.16 27,589.02 29,003.88 23,770.41 23,122.88 24,793.93 23,721.62 22,934.81 20,967.02 19,797.61 . March 25,498.84 22,822.25 20,334.60 18,033.21 21,314.18 32,702.29 22,803.06 15,430.27 15,403.56 15,468.48 16,166.79 13,775.07 13,643.21 12,907.90 10,904.76 10,660.96 11,165.32 9,049.21 12,304.34 7,954.28 . April 24,549.50 21,476.78 21,341.11 19,490.75 22,271.45 27,257.22 18,331.74 15,504.62 15,488.44 14,731.51 16,443.17 16,267.70 14,810.66 11,873.57 10,544.08 10,331.42 11,743.32 10,116.49 10,640.72 9,268.16 . May 36,229.20 32,365.25 31,329.59 29,954.84 26,845.74 39,144.20 24,571.36 26,384.38 26,612.58 22,306.69 24,644.54 23,053.15 22,102.11 19,473.32 19,682.63 16,927.75 15,567.87 17,081.45 16,175.86 14,508.53 . June 26,699.74 22,467.04 22,371.22 21,917.99 22,512.44 22,981.80 20,267.49 19,606.40 18,084.51 19,107.27 16,327.61 19,098.99 16,880.05 16,225.17 14,603.20 14,106.32 13,569.85 13,825.38 11,600.99 9,873.49 0.00 July 27,679.85 25,845.89 20,708.03 21,263.13 19,798.51 42,276.46 34,947.74 19,630.43 17,831.76 19,267.68 18,668.06 22,007.97 18,351.00 16,093.78 13,885.08 14,341.43 14,549.14 15,110.64 13,230.32 11,930.19 0.00 August 34,039.73 31,029.08 31,386.85 26,348.23 27,749.38 36,898.55 34,473.12 28,318.68 25,450.62 22,627.55 29,749.49 23,561.98 24,377.55 20,651.64 19,313.19 18,549.14 16,967.71 18,320.32 16,884.37 16,011.51 0.00 September . 31,103.80 22,529.21 21,334.13 19,583.44 30,363.88 29,335.22 18,552.20 18,683.36 16,699.02 20,751.61 18,018.18 16,141.32 15,823.71 14,522.99 13,334.11 15,281.73 13,435.59 12,103.61 13,571.98 0.00 October . 24,751.68 21,553.85 20,113.84 23,865.78 29,345.85 26,971.87 17,749.36 17,878.34 16,967.95 18,800.97 21,230.51 16,879.34 14,441.73 12,703.70 12,374.56 12,231.98 12,802.18 11,889.95 14,724.76 0.00 November . 32,561.60 27,104.74 26,542.89 29,362.96 27,454.36 30,215.05 26,060.15 24,983.78 22,237.92 24,226.61 24,575.23 25,656.50 19,712.17 20,828.95 18,159.79 17,257.64 17,011.81 15,864.98 9,722.46 0.00 December . 25,317.71 26,268.59 24,875.07 23,196.40 20,078.81 29,889.73 19,676.67 19,920.26 17,805.26 20,443.86 21,586.97 17,903.11 16,773.93 14,497.59 12,937.73 13,316.86 15,209.34 12,470.15 10,427.75 7,903.04