Sales tax rebates to Village increase by 18%

The Village of Salado saw an increase of 18 percent in its April sales tax allocation from the Comptroller.

The Village received a payment of $29,638.28 compared to the April 2017 payment of $25,058.41.

For the calendar year, the Village is almost 10 percent ahead of 2017 payments. In 2018, the Village has received $160,560.23. Last year’s payments through April totaled $146,095.36.

Percentage-wise, the Village outpaced all other cities in Bell County except Troy! Which saw its sales tax payment jump by 138.75 percent from $15,812.41 in 2017 to $37,753.16. For the year,Troy has received $120,618.23, which is 59.93 percent more than the $75,418.90 paid through April 2017.

Temple saw a decline of almost four percent in April dropping to $1.60 million. It is slightly up for the year at $7.10 million.

Revenues to the Salado Public Library District are up 14.30 percent, receiving a payment of $24,549.40. Last April, the rebate check was $21,476.78. For the year, the Library District has received $188,178.20, an increase of eight percent over plastic year’s payments of $108,452.64. The Library District levies a half-cent sales tax.

Bell County sales tax revenues were slightly down at $1.4 million in April. For the year, the County is up two percent at $6.2 million.

April sales tax payments are for taxes on sales in February and reported to the Comptroller in March.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $651 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 5 percent more than in April 2017.