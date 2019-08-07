Sanctuary Phase I will have 200+ small residential lots

By Tim Fleischer, Editor-in-Chief

Sanctuary Phase I will be purely residential and will exit the property on Royal Street across from the Salado United Methodist Church. Village administrator Don Ferguson reviewed the Construction Plans and Construction Plat with aldermen at their Aug. 1 meeting.

Phase I will have 15 lots of 0.08-0.1 acres in size, 157 lots of 0.1-0.2 acres in size and 20 lots over 0.2 acres in size. It will also have 20 acres of open space.

The Construction Plat for Sanctuary can be found by clicking the image below. It is a 20MB PDF file, so please give time to load.

Schematic of Sanctuary Phase I.

“The road comes into Royal at somewhat of an angle at the Church. We have asked them to redraw that intersection and make it a T-intersection,” Ferguson said, addding that the three-way stop would need to have stop signs.

“There is already a lot of traffic there,” he said, adding that there is another subdivision that could add 170 more lots feeding into Royal.

“Stop signs are not used to slow speed on a road,” Ferguson said, “they are there for other hazards. We think the hazards justify having stop signs in this situation.”

Ferguson told aldermen that Sanctuary expects the first phase to be built out in two to five years. He said that construction could begin within 60 days of approval of the Construction Plat.

He added that he spoke with developer Robert Sulaski. “He told me that the plans for the mixed use commercial development are almost ready for submission.”

The commercial development will be at the southeast intersection of I-35 and FM 2268.

Alderman Michael Coggin asked Ferguson about traffic issue of having four lanes feeding into a two lane road. “How are we going to handle this?” he asked.

Alderman John Cole asked if Royal Street was going to be rebuilt “in order to support this amount of traffic.”

Ferguson told him that there are plans to chip and seal Royal Street working with Bell County, but that there are not adequate funds to rebuild the road.

Aldermen will meet in executive session with legal counsel on Aug. 29 to update new members on the Sanctuary agreements.