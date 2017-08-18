Solar Eclipse viewing at Mayborn Science Theater

The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, will host a viewing of the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a viewing of the theater’s newest full-dome show “Totality: Explore the Wonder of Eclipses.” The show is followed by live presentations on the eclipse by the theater’s resident astronomers.

“Totality” is a fascinating look at all the wonders of eclipses, especially total solar eclipses. The program examines what eclipses are, how and when they occur and what wonderful sights they create. The show offers a look back to a fascinating period in scientific discovery when general relativity was proven with the photographic recording of a total solar eclipse.

Following the show, The Mayborn Science Theater’s local astronomers, Jay Huston and Warren Hart, will expand upon the show with an in-depth look at eclipses, their effects and a question/answer session. At 1 p.m., guests are then invited to view the partial eclipse (68 percent as it will be seen over central Texas) from several vantage points on campus including outside the main doors of the Mayborn Science Theater, the campus mall area or the second floor balcony of the venue. Viewing the full total eclipse is offered inside the dome theater from a NASA feed.

Tickets, which include the cost of eclipse-viewing glasses, are $12 for adults, $10 for children age 12 and under and $7 for Planetarium members. Those who do not wish to see the show but witness the eclipse can purchase the viewing glasses for $3.