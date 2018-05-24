Texas History Days in Salado June 8-10

Texas History Days in Salado will include tours of National and Texas Historical sites, a speech by Sam Houston from the balcony of Stagecoach Inn, demonstrations, open house, exhibits, a Shakespearean play in Western garb and much more on June 8-10.

Vendors have been invited to show their handmade and pioneer products.

Texas History Days in Salado was conceived by residents of Salado, who want to explore the history of Salado and Texas.

Ezstablished in 1859 with the creation of Salado College, Salado is famous for its Stagecoach Inn, its location on a branch of the Chisholm Trail, and for being the site of the first co-educational college in Texas. Many activities taking place this festival weekend will be perfect entertainment for all ages.

There will be a “Homemade Ice Cream – Freeze Off”, a western based rendition of Shakespeare’s play “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream” and classes on beginning and advanced genealogy. In addition there will be carriage rides, music, a bank robbery, antique tractor exhibit, a tour of the Salado Antique stores that will offer exhibits of Salado and Texas History, costumed artists by the creek, chuck wagon food, cabin tours, pioneer life style demonstration including quilters, gardeners, horseshoe competitions, storytellers, and so much more. Please check the website for event information as it unfolds.

Most events will be offered free with only a few that require an entry fee or ticket. For more information along with continuous updates on the event, please go to www.texashistorysalado.com

Confirmed Activities – TEXAS HISTORY DAYS IN SALADO

• Texana Museum in the Carriage House. Imagine living in Antiquity – not just looking at “don’t touch” displays. Of course, we expect supervised play and responsible care of all items since many are delicate and rare. Linger and discover historic Texas artifacts, furniture, toys, tools, books, crafts, and kitchen aids. Gently use things that influenced the past – adding significantly to the quality of life and education the people of Salado enjoyed. Hour open: Fri. June 8, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Sat. June 9 & Sun. June 10, 1-4 p.m. www.baineshouse.com

• Martha Everman Jones, Ph.D. – Genealogy Classes. This award-winning educator will be teaching a number of different Classes & Workshops from her repertoire to include Beginning Genealogy, “Let’s Climb Our Family Tree”, “Gone to Texas” and Using The Internet For Genealogy.

• The Native Prairies Association of Texas (NPAT) will exhibit a variety of display of native grasses, and an informational talk on Texas Grasses and their influence on the history of the state of Texas. They will offer native grasses for sale.

• Nancy E. Turner, author of five historical/fiction novels including My Name Is Resolute with another soon to be released. Ms. Turner will at the Salado Public Library appearing in costume while sharing excerpts from her books. Ms. Turner’s books will be available for purchase and to be signed. (Photo attached)

• Treasure Tour – The seven Salado Antique shops offer a rare educational opportunity to explore different displays at each storethat depict various historical time periods from Texas and Salado history. The items are gathered from collections and from the antique stores private warehouses. Some items can be purchased.

• Tablerock Presents Shakespeare – A MidSummer Night’s Dream – in Cowboy Style Performed by McLennan College Theater Players, directed by Head of Theater Department, Kelley Parker during the Player’s Summer Camp at Tablerock.

• The Austin Beer Museum. They have a dream that one-day, Austin will rise up and live out the true meaning of its beer. Held at Barrow Brewery

• The Salado Masonic Lodge will host an open house in celebration of 150 years ofcontinuous service to the Salado Community. The Lodge continues to meet in the 140-year-old building that it once shared with the First Baptist Church. In the 1960s, the Lodge moved the building to its current location when the Baptist Church built its first brick sanctuary on Salado Creek. Members will have oral histories of many of the early day Masons, including Maj. A.J. Rose, George W. Tyler, Capt. Robert Halley, Dr. Welborn Barton and others.

• Sam Houston (Mayor Skip Blancett) will present his speech on Anti-Secession from the balcony of the Stagecoach Inn at 10:00am and the Civic Center Gazebo at 3:00 pm. on June 9.

• Nancy Graff Kelsey and Ginny Guinn Parsons will sign the newly-released “Empresario’s Son: E.S.C. Robertson of Salado” biography of the founder of Salado. The book signing will be 3-6 p.m. June 9 at Fletcher’s Books & Antiques, 945 N. Main St.