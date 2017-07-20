Thieves break into 15 unlocked cars

Two cars stolen from Mill Creek homes

Approximately 15 cars were burglarized and two cars were stolen in Mill Creek overnight of July 17-18.

A gray 2005 Nissan Sentra and a blue 2007 Lexus were stolen overnight, both from houses on Mill Creek Dr.

According to Salado Police Chief Rick Ashe, all of the vehicles that were burglarized were left unlocked and outside of garages. Ashe released this video surveillance from one of the homes where the thefts occurred.



The thieves took electronics and cash.

All of the calls were on Mill Creek Drive, Park Drive and Chisholm Trail in Mill Creek.

Keys were left in the two cars that were stolen.

This month, Salado Police Department went to 24 hour coverage.

This marks the third rash of overnight car burglaries in Salado this summer. In each instance of break-ins, cars were left unlocked.