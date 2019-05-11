TXDOT announces Main Street lane closure

WACO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close the southbound lane of FM 2268, through the current construction project area in Salado, Tuesday, May 14, weather permitting. The temporary closure will take place, between the hours of 7p.m. Tuesday May 14 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 15 and allow concrete traffic barriers to be set for safety and traffic control, part of the FM 2268/Main Street@Campbell Branch bridge replacement in downtown Salado.

