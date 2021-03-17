Varsity Eagles compete in Franklin tournament

Salado gets two wins in four rounds of Franklin tourney

After an extra-inning loss to Taylor, the Salado Eagles varsity baseball team won two of their four games in the tournament March 11-13.

Caldwell 10

Salado 8

The Caldwell Indians opened up their fourth round game against Salado with four hits and five runs to set a pace that the Eagles could not keep on March 13. Salado lost 10-8.

Walker went two-for-two, had two RBIs and scored two runs while collecting two walks to lead the Eagles.

Three other Eagles had multiple hits: McDaniel was two-for-four with an RBI and two runs. Maedgen was also two-for-four and had an RBI and a run. Windham was two-for-three with an RBI.

Williams, Strickland and Bird all had a hit. Williams scored two runs and Strickland one.

Windham was issued the loss on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing 10 hits and 10 runs, nine of them earned. He walked four. Josh Adams pitched and inning and allowed a hit.

Salado 2

Fairfield 6

After taking a 2-0 lead, Salado Eagles gave up six runs in the fifth to the Fairfield Eagles in their afternoon game March 12 to lose 6-2.

Kole Maedgen and Isaac Pettigrew had the only hits for Salado.

Fairfield had eight hits in the game.

Dillon McDaniel was issued the loss on the mound. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and six runs, three of them earned. He struck out five batters and walked three. Williams pitched in relief, striking out a batter and allowing no hits or runs over 1 1/3 innings.

Salado 7

Academy 3

Salado Eagles scored five runs in the top of the fifth to put the Little River Academy Bees away 7-3 in Salado’s second game on March 12.

Nolan Williams went two-for-three with an RBI, two runs and a walk to lead Salado.

Bird was two-for-three with an RBI and a run.

Pettigrew had a hit, an RBI, a run and a walk. Windham had a hit and an RBI. Josh Adams and McDaniel both had a hit and scored a run.

Maedgen got the win for Salado, pitching the entire game. He struck out three and allowed six hits, and three earned runs while walking three.

Gatesville 4

Salado 3

Even though they outhit the Gatesville Hornets, Salado Eagles lost a close one, 4-3, in the March 12 morning game.

Dillon McDaniel went two-for-four with an RBI and a run to lead Salado. Josh Adams had two hits and scored a run. Drew Bird also had two hits.

Kole Maedgen had a hit and an RBI. Nolan Williams had a hit and a run. Kory Walker had a hit.

Brady Wilson was issued the loss for Salado, pitching 6 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits and four earned runs while striking out four and walking four. Isaac Pettigrew got the final two outs for Salado, striking out one and walking three in the process.