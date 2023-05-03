Six candidates are vying for three two-year terms on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen for the May 6 general election. They appear on the ballot in this order: D. Jasen Graham, Bert Henry, Linda Reynolds, Rodney W. Bell, Lennox J. Alfred, and Samuel Morris. Cody Coufal withdrew from the race on April 10.

This week, Salado Village Voice asked the following question: What do you think this election is about and why are you the right candidate for the job. (400 words)

D. Jasen Graham

D. Jasen Graham

This election is about choices. Choices that will shape the future of Salado for years to come. How will the Village manage growth, while honoring its past? How will the Village provide first-class essential services for its growing population? Which candidates not only raise issues, but provide possible solutions in a thoughtful manner? Which candidates unite and which candidates divide? Do we want to build up or do we want to tear down?

These are questions voters will have to answer for themselves as we come to the close of this election cycle. We must take a strategic approach that guides our Village into the future without getting mired in challenges that face us. We must look for opportunities where others see obstacles. We must come together and work for the common good of our fellow citizens. Everyone should be afforded that opportunity.

As your alderman I can assure you I will continue to carry myself in a manner that brings honor and dignity to the position to which you have entrusted me. I have always tried to help those who came to me with concerns and I will continue to do so to the very best of my ability. I believe all citizens deserve fair and impartial representation.

My professional record speaks for itself. I have led large organizations in periods of transition. I am well versed in strategic planning and implementation. I have consistently worked with people of differing views, reaching consensus to act in the best interests of those I’ve served. I have spent my entire adult life in public service and continue to do so at the local level as President of the Lions Club of Salado, Vice President of the Salado Museum and College Park, LLC, Finance Chairman of the First Baptist Church of Salado and as a Sunday School teacher to junior high boys. My fourth great grandfather was a founding member of this community in the 1860s and made Salado his home. Over 160 years have passed since that time and like him, I have and will continue to serve the people of this place I call home.

We have a great opportunity to make some critical decisions at a decisive point in time for the future of Salado that will benefit generations to come. I am excited about that future and hope you will choose me to continue in service to you.

Bert Henry

Bert Henry

This election, in my opinion, is about returning control to its rightful owners…the Citizens of the Village of Salado! It’s about sharing information with the citizens and seeking their feedback before making decisions on their behalf. It’s about creating a culture of mutual respect and promoting an environment in which citizens feel valued, understood and feel like their contributions are truly taken into consideration.

In January, I addressed the Board of Aldermen during Citizen Communications. This is a portion of my message: “When personal interests start to take priority over civic duty and the responsibility that comes with the authority of their position, the community suffers. The authority given by those who trusted them with their vote. It’s no longer about an elected individual or group, elected by the people, building their agenda for the people, but to satisfy their own likes and dislikes or the opinions of their circle of friends. Objectivity is lost and decisions are made based on the wants of individuals or cliques, not the needs of the people and the community as a whole.”

“There is a division in our community, one that can be felt in the way we speak to, and about, one another. One that can be felt during trips to the grocery store, service station, post office and even our places of worship. It speaks the loudest on any of the numerous Salado Social Media pages. I challenge everyone to visit any of the pages and read the comments about life in the Village of Salado and responses to the simplest of questions. They are rude, hurtful, counter-productive and can absolutely dissuade visitors from experiencing all that Salado has to offer! There must be a push to repair the breaches within our community. Those repairs start in this chamber. There has to be a paradigm shift in the way business is conducted in this room. Challenge the status quo. Stop agreeing with those sitting next to you just because you don’t want to make waves or because you’re concerned about how it might affect your relationships or your political alliances. Form your own educated opinion, take your own stand and cast your own vote, even if it isn’t popular amongst your peers.”

My message to the Board of Aldermen were based on my own convictions. That message is a compelling statement for why I am the right candidate for Alderman!

Linda Reynolds

Linda Reynolds

I do NOT want to spend money on a new Village office.

I do NOT want to sell the old office, next door to the Church of Christ, so another fast food business can attract I35 travelers.

This 2023 election of three alderman to work with Alderman Cox and Howard is about finding a new emphasis and direction for the Village Administrator and Mayor.

Instead of a focus on developers in our ETJ, or changing the look of the Eastside I35 access road, I think the focus should be on the village resident’s roads, parking, parks and public safety.

And perhaps, this election is about the need for new leadership at both the Village manager and mayor level.

I am not a realtor, so I do not need lots of houses to sell. Since I am retired, I can devote myself full time to the Village.

In fact, I have attended most BOA and PNZ meeting over the past 10 years, and I have often used those precious three-minute public comments to commend positive government actions, and defend village residents and taxpayers.

Aldermen need to do their homework, and not follow the mayor or Village Administrator after a quick glance at supporting agenda materials provided at the last minute “prior to the meeting.”

They must hear new ideas, and have time to research and listen to residents.

They need time to consult with voters, and time to workshop issues with the other aldermen in open meetings.

As a member of the Board of Alderman, I promise to insist on more thoughtful deliberations with input from ALL residents.

Thank you,

Rodney W. Bell

Rodney W. Bell

This election, like all elections, is about fulfilling the obligation to let voters decide the direction of their village. Our founders believed that if they were to be taxed, then they should be represented. As I have stated in previous questions, ensuring the citizens of this community have a representative that will continue to fight for a lower tax rate while providing the necessary services is important.

I feel my skills have been the advocate for moving our tax rate from 62.5 cents in 2019 down to the current rate of 39.57 cents. This has been accomplished by asking hard questions, and working with our financial advisors to implement a refunding to maximize a very low interest rate.

We have continued to work on paving streets, and are addressing the drainage issues that have long been an issue for the village. Most of this has been done with using state or federal funds that we have been able to obtain in the past two years.

Below are initiatives that I will work for if I have earned your vote:

• Continue Financial policy that addresses the village tax rate.

• Align financial policy that maximizes village services that have to be maintained.

• Continue allocation of funds from growth to offset bond payments on sewer system.

• In the coming year, I want to put significant work to addressing the needs of our police department, and creating a staff that can manage the demands of a very active village.

In closing, it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Salado and I ask you for your vote on May 6th.

Lennox J. Alfred

Lennox J. Alfred

Every election is important, especially at the municipal level where elected public servants are elected to enact laws or change laws that would immediately affect its citizens. This election is no different. Salado residents are keen on this election cycle for various reasons whether they reside within the village limits or in its ETJ their lives will be impacted. This election raises many valid concerns for our citizens to identify these concerns we can address, first and foremost as community issues and our way of life. How would the uniqueness of Salado be preserved and respected? Additionally, what effects would the growth of our community have on our way of life? and just as important as the first is what can be done to improve our infrastructure. There is a heightened concern within the Village about the deteriorating conditions of our roadways and culverts due to little or no maintenance and the constant threat of flooding due to poor drainage with every rainfall. Also important are the optics of the Village from the concerns about street lighting, the effects of the historic overlay, to include property rights and transparency in governance. This election is pivotal for the Village of Salado. Elected officials will have to govern with knowledge and experience regarding the future of Salado while being responsive, accountable and transparent to all residents.

I believe I am the right candidate for the job because I am ready to use my professional experiences acquired from being in the military and the private sectors to serve the best interests of this community where I live and therefore all the residents of Salado. I will apply the knowledge learned from my real estate career, from being the chair of the P&Z board of adjustments and appeal, to include my knowledge of real estate developments and the importance of protecting owners’ property rights to provide guidance and council to the administration pertaining to all future growth and developments in Salado. I will be an advocate for all regarding our infrastructure issues, whether it pertains to the roadways or the poor drainage conditions. It is also very important for me to address the level of security we have within our community. It is important to all that we have a police force that is well staffed, trained and equipped that can be a visible presence within the community to protect residents and personal property. Every candidate on the ballot has their unique gifts, talents and experiences and believes that they will serve the best interests of our community. Our democratic process always proves that our citizens will choose their representative, hence the choice of the best qualified candidate now rests with our citizens.

Samuel Morris

Samuel Morris

How can we engage in civil debate in a constructive way that benefits everyone? It begins at the committee level, where questions and debates shape the legislation. By engaging with the various committees and assigned Aldermen, and bringing our concerns to the forefront, we can have meaningful conversations that lead to better-structured ordinances. The more the community feels heard and valued in these committees, the more engaged they become, leading to better solutions for everyone involved.

We must look for the commonality in our debates as a community. Finding that common thread makes the debate over details more productive and increases our civility. By lessening and validating each other’s concerns, we can find the best solution for the community. I want to make the Board of Aldermen and the Village committee meetings welcoming to those who wish to engage and work with our local government. Seeing things from as many perspectives as possible helps ensure the direction we take is a wise one and mitigates the risk of error that could damage our tight-knit and wonderful community.

As I have campaigned, I have met some incredible people from knocking on doors to talking with folks around the Village. The overarching theme is to retain the small-town feel of Salado and improve communication between the Village government and the people. Elected or not, I plan to remain active and assist the Village in any way I can as we plan for the future. I thank everyone who has taken their time to speak with me about their concerns and insights. I look forward to being the person people feel comfortable coming to with issues and being the voice of reason for the people of Salado.

Lastly, I want to thank the Fleischers for helping keep the Village informed and providing all the candidates with insightful questions to help readers get to know each of us better.