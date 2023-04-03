Salado Village Voice

The 44th annual Texas Packard Meet was held in historic Salado March 30-April 2, 2023.

Salado is in the heart of the Texas Hill Country among the Bluebonnets. The Texas Packard Meet is the oldest and possibly the largest regional Packard meet in the country.

The meet featured a welcoming social, early bird tour, parade, a public display of the antique autos, a swap meet, people’s choice competition, seminars, banquet and awards. For future schedule, registration, and lodging information, go to texaspackardmeet.org. The Texas Packard Meet is jointly sponsored by the four Texas regions of the Packard Club.

It was again held at the Holiday Inn Express in Salado approximately 50 miles from Austin on Interstate 35.

Participants enjoyed a tour, people’s choice competition, seminars, and awards dinner. Packard lovers from all over the country competed for the long distance award.

Viewing for the public was free on Saturday April 1 on the grounds of the Holiday Inn Express.

Packards were once seen as some of the most prestigious on the market. The founder of the company, James Ward Packard, was an engineer by trade and began producing automobiles as early as 1899. The first Packards were designed as luxury automobiles and were priced much higher than the competition. In 1902, the Ohio Automobile Company was renamed The Packard Motor Car Company and moved to Detroit. The last Packard came off of the assembly-line in 1958.

For more info contact meet registrar Tommye Baccaro at baccaro3@verizon.net.

Detailed information can be found at the website texaspackardmeet.com