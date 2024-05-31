Salado Village Voice

Alice Stowell

June 28, 1931

May 17, 2024

Alice Stowell, 92, of Belton, passed gently on May 17, 2024. A private burial was held at Resthaven Cemetery (Belton, Texas) on May 20, 2024.

Alice was born June 28, 1931, in Claudell, New Mexico to Henry Harrison Hendrix and Julia Nancy (Lasater) Hendrix.

Alice spent a great deal of time in the Salado community during the 1990’s, where her two oldest grandchildren Jennifer Stowell-Cochran and Matthew Stowell were raised. She loved to pick her grandchildren up after school and take them for treats at the Dairy Queen. During the summer months they would spend time together playing in cool waters of Salado creek.

Alice’s family was her most precious blessing. She loved telling stories and reading good books. She found beauty in wildflowers, shade trees, and songbirds. She was an amazing cook.

Alice had a deeply rooted faith in God, which brought her great comfort throughout life. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and service to others.

She is survived by her children Steve, Ellery, Nancy, and John. Her grandchildren Jennifer, Matthew, Jesse, and Jamie and great granddaughters Madeline and Olivia.

Paid obituary