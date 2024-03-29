Salado Village Voice

Barbara Pemberton Carver

September 15, 1931

March 24, 2024

Barbara Pemberton Carver, formerly of Salado, passed away in Austin at the age of 92.

She was born September 15, 1931 in East Chicago, Indiana to Edwin and Lucille Rider Pemberton. She moved to Tampa, Florida in 1933. She attended Plant High School and the Bayshore Baptist Church in Tampa.

She graduated from University of Tennessee in 1953 with a teacher’s certificate. Her first job was teaching migrant children in the Cuban community in Florida. She went on to teach in a variety of places.

She was a full-time mother who spent time volunteering with the San Angelo Symphony, Shannon Auxiliary Hospital and several educational committees within the San Angelo Independent School District.

She was a strong Democrat, passionate about politics.

She was preceded in death in 2018 by her husband, Ramon Earl Carver. They were married for 59 years. They met in Tampa and lived in a variety of places together: Connecticut, Denver, Pennsylvania and then finally Texas. They had one daughter, Elizabeth “Libba” Carver Skarnulis.

She is survived by her Aunt, Charlotte Gross, age 95; her daughter Libba and son-in-law Steven Bradley Skarnulis; her grand twins and two great grandchildren.

Barbara will be cremated. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations to Austin Pets Alive and Hospice Austin in her name are appreciated.