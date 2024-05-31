Salado Village Voice

Mildred Anne Price

September 13,1933

Trempealeau, WI

May 23, 2024

Colorado Springs, CO

Mildred Anne Price (Annie) died Thursday May 23, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She had her family with her and left this world in peace.

Screenshot

She was a kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Her roots were in the rolling bluffs of Wisconsin working on a dairy farm with her family. It was here that her love of children, outdoors, animals and plants took root and blossomed in her soul.

She graduated in 1950 from Trempealeau High School and attended Winona State Teachers College in Winona, MN. After graduating from college, she left home and taught elementary school in Battle Creek, Michigan for three years. In 1958, she moved to San Diego, CA where she met her love and future husband William E. Price. She was teaching school and Bill was serving in the marines.

Bill and Anne were married in California in 1958 and moved back to Bill’s home of Texas and settled in Houston. It was here that Anne gave birth to her first son William Eugene Jr (1960), Frederick Carroll (1962) and Randall Barganier (1965).

She continued to teach elementary school for several years.

During her married life, Anne lived throughout the USA with Bill. Living in Houston TX, Birmingham MI, Rockville MD, Dayton OH, Bloomfield Hills MI, Kansas City KS, Gross Pointe, MI eventually retiring with Bill in Salado, TX. She traveled the world and visited many continents and countries throughout her life.

She is survived by her brother Charlie and sisters Lois and Louise, sons Bill and Randall, grandchildren Brennan, Tatum, Kyle, Bryan, Darcy, Audrey, Stephanie, Tiffany and great grandchildren Camden, Freddie, Jaela, and Brynlee.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Bill Price, her son Frederick Price, her parents Carroll Curtis and Charlotte Anne Carhart and sister’s Sharon Carhart and Marcia Sheffer.

Anne cherished her family and her friends. She was an exciting traveler, an intriguing woman, full of joy and hope. She had a streak of kindness toward others that we can all learn from. She was quick with a smile and twinkle in her eye throughout her life and until the end.

She will be dearly missed and her spirit will live on in all of us that were lucky enough to get to share life with her.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 2pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 950 Vindicator Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Paid Obituary