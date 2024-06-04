Salado Village Voice

Jean Ann Griffin

February 10, 1936

June 2, 2024

Jean Ann Griffin of Salado passed away on June 2, 2024. Jean was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The youngest of 10 children, Jean was born on February 10, 1936 to Joseph and Rosie (Simcik) Srnensky near Taylor, Texas. She graduated from Taylor High School in 1953.

Jean wed Bill Griffin on September 1, 1956. They were an inseparable pair, raising three children and traveling the world together. Jean left a mark on everyone she met with her kindness, intelligence, and no-nonsense attitude. She dedicated much of her time to community service; most recently, she volunteered with the Salado United Methodist Church for over 20 years.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Bertha Christianson, Elsie Mucha, Lillie Martinets, Edmond Srnensky, Angeline Hobbs, and Joe Srnensky.

She is survived by her loving husband Bill; three children Bill Griffin (Debbie), Linda Pearson (Rob), and James Griffin (Deann); four grandchildren Dennis Sims, Walt Sims (Catherine), David Pearson, and Amy Pearson; one great-grandchild Finnegan; and siblings Bina Kerlin, Martha Minzenmayer, and Agnes Eschberger.

Services will be June 8 at 10 a.m. in the historic chapel at Salado United Methodist Church, with a reception following in the atrium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salado United Methodist Church.

(Paid Obituary)