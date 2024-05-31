Salado Village Voice

David Lee Teer

August 13, 1947

May 24, 2024

David Lee Teer, 76, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024 surrounded by family in his home.

He was born on August 13, 1947 in Dallas, TX to Patsy Townsend and Robert Teer. Raised in Dallas, he enjoyed outdoor adventures with his grandfather and participated in rifle marksmanship in school. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1965 and earned his bachelor’s degree in Advertising Art from North Texas State University in 1969.

After college he served in the Army, entering the service in 1969. During the Vietnam War he worked on the military newspaper, Stars & Stripes. After his honorable discharge in 1972, he returned to Dallas and worked as a graphic designer.

In 1973, a video dating service introduced him to Linda Missick. After just six weeks the pair were engaged, and four months later they were married on April 20, 1974. They bought their first home in Garland, TX and began a lifelong journey as DIYers; rebuilding kitchens, replacing roofs, and updating bathrooms to Dave’s high standards of craftsmanship.

1976 saw Dave switch full-time to photography, opening the Dave Teer Photography studio in Dallas. He continued to work in photography for several years and taught classes at Southern Methodist University.

While living in Garland, TX, he and Linda welcomed a boy named Nicholas to the family in 1979, followed by a girl named Paige in 1982, and a surprise named Jon in 1983.

In 1989 Dave and family moved to Salado, TX. He and Linda became active members of First Baptist Church of Salado, where Dave served as a deacon. He also ran sound for services, and together he and Linda contributed to numerous live nativities and cooked in the kitchen.

He retired in 2014 and spent the following years woodworking and acting as ‘Grand Poobah’ to a host of grandchildren (and welcoming blissful silence when they returned home to their parents).

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, their three children, Nic, Paige, and Jon, and their spouses; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Gilmer, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was a wonderful partner, proud and caring family patron, and a dedicated friend and servant of the church. His distinct playfulness and occasionally deranged sense of humor will be remembered warmly.

His passing leaves a void in our lives, but memories of his love, kindness, and mischief will fill the space in time. A testament to a life well and fully lived.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at First Baptist Church of Salado, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

(Paid Obituary)