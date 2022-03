Salado claimed the 18-4A District Soccer Championship by shutting out Gatesville 8-0 March 1.

Cooper Sanders recorded the hat trick for the Eagles.

Thaddeus Heckman scored two goals. Alex Pierce also scored two goals. Luke Anderson scored a goal for the Eagles.

Sanders also had two assists in the match. Pierce and Davis Ochoa also contributed assists.

The shut out was held by Hughston Taggart and Jade Fields.

Salado Eagles won a lopsided 11-0 victory over the visiting Florence Buffaloes March 4.