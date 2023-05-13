Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles’ season came to an end on the road as the Burnet Lady Dawgs swept the series with an 8-1 win at home May 12.

Salado at Burnet May 12

Runs Hits Errors Salado 1 1 0 Burnet 8 9 1

Ryley Litchfield homored with two outs in the fourth inning to get Salado’s only hit against Burnet in their 8-1 loss on the road May 12.

Burnet scored three runs in the first, two in the third and three in the fourth. The Lady Dawgs tagged Salado for nine hits across three pitchers with Bri Waters getting the loss on the mound in a two-inning appearance. Waters gave up 5 hits and 5 earned runs, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Brooke McLaurin pitched two innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 earned runs, striking out 4 and walking 3. Allyson Schauer closed, pitching two innings and allowing a hit.

Burnet at Salado May 11

Runs Hits Errors Burnet 3 7 2 Salado 2 4 2

Salado Lady Eagles lost to Burnet 3-2 in nine innings at home May 11.

Burnet started the game with a run in the first inning. With one out, McKenzie Davis tripled to left and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Maddie Moise,

In the bottom of the fourth, Katey Bartek walked. The Burnet catcher tried to throw her out, but the ball went over the first baseman’s glove, allowing Bartek to score on the error,

Salado took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Lexi Dudeczka walked and scored on a double by Ryley Litchfield. The ball got past the right fielder allowing Dudeczka to score and Litchfield to go to third. She was left stranded with the final out on a fly ball.

Davis scored the tying run in the top of the sixth for Burnet. With an out recorded, she singled to left and stole second base, going to third on an errant throw to second. She scored on a single to right by Moise.

In the bottom of the frame, Salado threatened to score when Bartek double to right. She advanced on a groundout to short, but Burnet got the final out with a strikeout.

In the seventh, Elyse De Arcos singled, but Lady Eagle third baseman Toni Pugh grabbed a bunt and turned it into a double play. A line drive to Dudeczka ended the frame.

Salado went three up, three down in the seventh to force the game into extra innings.

Burnet grounded out to Pugh and to pitcher Bri Waters and Waters got a strike out in the eighth. The Lady Dawgs returned the favor by putting out three batters to send the game to the ninth.

Camrynn Guthrie led off the ninth with a double to deep right. She advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch.

Brooklyn Williamson walked with one out and went to second on a passed ball before Burnet was able to get the final two outs on a strike out and ground out to short,

Salado had four hits in the game, led by Ryley Litchfield, who had 2 hits. Bartek had a hit and a run and Harley Drouillard had a hit.

Allyson Schauer started the game for Salado, pitching 5-1/3 innings and allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned. She struck out 5 and walked 1.

Waters closed, pitching 3-2/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and an earned run. She struck out 1.