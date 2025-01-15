Salado Village Voice

Cameron Wayne Chandler

May 23, 1968

December 18, 2024

A Celebration of Life for Cameron “Cam” Wayne Chandler, of Martin, Tennessee will be held at Broecker Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. January 23. Visitation will precede the Celebration at the funeral home at 11 a.m. A reception there will follow the ceremony.

Cameron Chandler was born to Dorsey Dutro Chandler, Jr. and Suzanne Young Chandler on May 23, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

He graduated from Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where he was reared.

Chandler worked 40 years in the constsruction business in Tennessee and Texas. While in Bell County, he laid the dance floor of the new Bo’s Barn in Belton.

Following a short illness, he passed away December 18, 2024 in

West Tennesse Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

He was a Baptist. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his father and step-mother Dorsey and Paulette Chandler, of Salado, his mother Suzanne Millican, of Martin, Tennessee, his aunt Linda Young, Martin, Tennessee; his step-brother Dyron Williams (wife Lenora), of Morgan’s Point Resort and his nieces and nephews Mackenzie Williams, of Orlanda, Florida and Cody, Kimberly and Collin Williams, all of Morgan’s Point Resort.

His final remains will be interred in Tennessee, the state of his birth.