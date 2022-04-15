Cedar Valley and FM 2843 could open later today

Bell County officials offered an update on the continuing recovery efforts related to the Salado tornado.

The focus today as dedicated to the same objectives as yesterday, restoring power and clearing debris. Bartlett Electric Co-op (BEC), working in conjunction with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has made significant progress on both fronts and will continue their efforts until 6:00 p.m. tonight. If construction of new power poles and lines is not completed at that time, they will return to work to work at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. BEC officials say that closures to Cedar Valley Road and a large portion of Farm to Market Road 2843 will not be necessary by 5:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The number of damaged structures has increased from 63, as reported yesterday, to 76. That number includes all structures and can range from minor damage to total destruction. Officials say that number is not expected to change going forward.

Multiple roll-off dumpsters have been brought into the affected area. There are currently two located in the South Shore subdivision. Other dumpsters are available at the Salado Fire Department (3520 FM 2484) and at the intersection of FM 2268 and IH-35. The Bell County Emergency Management Department plans to place two additional roll-off dumpsters along 2843, once utility crews have finished their work in the area.

The two hotlines have been in operation today. Residents who have been impacted by the storm are encouraged to call (254) 534-4562 to be connected with resources. Individuals and groups looking to make donations are asked to call (254) 534-2217. Those number will be open today until 5:00 p.m. and next week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Finally, Emergency Management officials are encouraging residents and business impacted by the storm to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), through its TDEM Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate the system. Once on the page, users need to select April Severe Weather from the list of Current Active Incidents. The site can also be reached by using the QR code below.

Kirk Michaux of Solana Ranch has been collecting donations of clothing, toiletries and money for the families that have been displaced by the tornado, principally the Rios family, which lost their home and who have been hospitalized with serious injuries. Michaux has opened his office located at 213 Mill Creek Dr., Suite #110 in Salado Plaza Shopping Center (Michaux Holdings LTC, Solana Ranch).

“I have been through three tornadoes in my lifetime, living on the Ranch,” Kirk said, “the first time when I was eight. We do the best we can as a community to rebuild and support each other.”