Salado Village Voice

Charmaine Elizabeth Padgett

April 24, 1952

February 2, 2024

Charmaine Elizabeth Padgett of Salado, passed away on February 2, 2024.

Charmaine was born on April 24, 1952 in Pennsylvania to Charles and Janet Lauffer.

She graduated from Saltsburg Jr/Sr High school in 1970. She attended Mt. Aloysius Jr. College, graduating in 1972. Charmaine furthered her education at Seton Hill College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1974, and then attended Webster College where she graduated in 1982 with a Masters of Art.

Charmaine joined the Women’s Army Corp, the last group before women went into regular Army, and became a Quarter Master.

After numerous Commendation medals and Meritorious Service medals during her many years in service to our country, she retired as a Major on April 5, 1990.

Charmaine married Farrel Padgett on August 10, 2019. Sadly, their time together was cut short; Farrel died on January 5, 2020.

A resident of Salado for 11 years, she was an active volunteer in the community, involved in the Salado Senior Center founding and ongoing activities, plus, she was a member of the Salado Lions Club.

A devoted member of Calvary Chapel, Georgetown, Texas with Pastor Bob Lane, she was proficient in eschatology, and a tireless supporter of Israel.

Charmaine is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Farrel Padgett

Survivors include sister, Debbie Johnson; nieces: Cristy Laurenti (Justin) and Terri Deemer; great nieces and nephews: Brittany Rotto (Johnny), Tyler Hill (Kelsey), Brice, Jordon, Garrick Shellhammer (Shelly), McKenna Shellhammer and her dear friends: Betty Rawlings, Nancy Martinez, and Walter Jones.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Salado Senior Center, or The American Heart Association, in gratitude of her two heart transplants.

Charmaine will be buried with Military Honors in the VA Cemetery, Killeen, TX on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with a service at 11:00 am at Broecker Funeral Chapel. A visitation will take place 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, February 14, at Broecker Funeral Home.

