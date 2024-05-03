Salado Village Voice

Col. Herbie Ross Taylor

June 28, 1942

April 25, 2024

Col (Ret.) Herbie Ross Taylor, age 81, formerly of Salado, passed away April 25, 2024 in Abilene.

He was born in San Angelo on June 28, 1942 to Elenor Aylene (Shaw) and N. R. “Shorty” Taylor.

He married Penelope “Penny” Ann Farr in 1961. She preceded him in death in 1995.

A graduate of Reagan County High Schoolk, he earned a Bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in 1964 and a Master’s degree from Shippensburg State University in 1984.

He was a Colonel in the United States Army, retiring in 1992. His awards include Legion of Merit (two), Bronze Star (two), Meritorious Service Medal (six), Army Commendation Medal (two), National Defense Service Medal (with Bronze Star Service), Vietnam Service Medal (with four Bronze Service Stars), Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Oversea Service Ribbon (with numeral three), Army Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army General Staff Identification Badge and the Order of Horatio Gates Bronze and Gold Medal (Honorary).

A graveside service with Full Military Honors was held April 30, 2024 in the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville.

Memorials may be made to the Armey Emergency Relief Fund, 2530 Crystal Drive #13161 Arlington, VA 22202 or Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine Street Abilene, TX 79601.

Services under care of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home.