Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles ran in the McNeil Invitational Cross Country meet Sept. 20. This meet provided a preview of the UIL state course. The varsity girls ran against a talented field of runners from state ranked 4A and 3A teams.
The Lady Eagles finished third with 95 points behind #4 state-ranked Canyon, 40 points and #1 3A state-ranked Holliday, 94 points. They competed against 47 teams.
The Lady Eagles were led by junior Cade Harris who finished sixth, 12:55. The rest of the girls finished as follows: McCall Boyd, ninth, 12:03, Annalee Bryant, 22nd, 12:20, Penelope Anderson, 30th, 12:25, Hayden Griesemer, 33rd, 12:28, Zoie Adcox, 35th, 12:30, Anna Redelsheimer, 48th, 12:45, Sydney Engleking, 79th, 13:06, Addison King, 101st, 13:23 and Ally Ihler, 157th, 13:54.
The JV girls finished first in a field 11 teams.
The JV Lady Eagles finished as follows:
Emma Harrell, first, 13:28, Isabela Brauchle second, 13:48, Blake Matthews, fourth, 14:18, Sofia Cadenas, seventh, 14:27, Selestte Hubbard, 13th, 15:07, Sydney Lange, 14th, 15:07, Stephanie Zhang-Lee, 22nd, 15:30, Kaelynn Flores, 37th, 16:19, Lorelai Reckefus, 41st, 16:36, Lya Armijo, 43rd, 16:38, and Emma Terwilliger, 47th, 16:45.
Varsity Boys
Salado Varsity Eagles cross country team placed fifth in the Silver Division (5A-6A) of the McNeil Invitation Cross Country Meet on Sept. 20. Salado scored 215 points.
Coulson Boyd placed third, running the three-mile course in 16:19.50.
Also scoring points for the Eagles were Seth Anderson, 21st, 17:00.40; Luke Anderson, 17:40.4; Daniel Anderson, 17:40.5 and Jonathan Brachle, 18:01.8.
Also running in the race were Camden Aycock, 113th, 18:15.0 and Cash Drigalla, 178th, 19.08.7.