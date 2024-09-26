Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles ran in the McNeil Invitational Cross Country meet Sept. 20. This meet provided a preview of the UIL state course. The varsity girls ran against a talented field of runners from state ranked 4A and 3A teams.

Salado varsity Lady Eagles cross country (front row, from left) Annalee Bryant, Addison King, Zoie Adcox, Cade Harris, Hayden Griesemer; (back row, from left) McCall Boyd, Penelope Anderson, Anna Redelsheimer, Ally Ihler, Sydney Engleking.

(courtesy photo)

The Lady Eagles finished third with 95 points behind #4 state-ranked Canyon, 40 points and #1 3A state-ranked Holliday, 94 points. They competed against 47 teams.

The Lady Eagles were led by junior Cade Harris who finished sixth, 12:55. The rest of the girls finished as follows: McCall Boyd, ninth, 12:03, Annalee Bryant, 22nd, 12:20, Penelope Anderson, 30th, 12:25, Hayden Griesemer, 33rd, 12:28, Zoie Adcox, 35th, 12:30, Anna Redelsheimer, 48th, 12:45, Sydney Engleking, 79th, 13:06, Addison King, 101st, 13:23 and Ally Ihler, 157th, 13:54.

The JV girls finished first in a field 11 teams.

The JV Lady Eagles finished as follows:

Emma Harrell, first, 13:28, Isabela Brauchle second, 13:48, Blake Matthews, fourth, 14:18, Sofia Cadenas, seventh, 14:27, Selestte Hubbard, 13th, 15:07, Sydney Lange, 14th, 15:07, Stephanie Zhang-Lee, 22nd, 15:30, Kaelynn Flores, 37th, 16:19, Lorelai Reckefus, 41st, 16:36, Lya Armijo, 43rd, 16:38, and Emma Terwilliger, 47th, 16:45.

Varsity Boys

Salado Varsity Eagles cross country team placed fifth in the Silver Division (5A-6A) of the McNeil Invitation Cross Country Meet on Sept. 20. Salado scored 215 points.

Coulson Boyd placed third, running the three-mile course in 16:19.50.

Also scoring points for the Eagles were Seth Anderson, 21st, 17:00.40; Luke Anderson, 17:40.4; Daniel Anderson, 17:40.5 and Jonathan Brachle, 18:01.8.

Also running in the race were Camden Aycock, 113th, 18:15.0 and Cash Drigalla, 178th, 19.08.7.