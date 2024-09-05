Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles competed in the Pro-Fit Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 30, winning the 5A-6A Division with 35 points.

They competed in a field made up of 21 teams.

The flock was led by freshman McCall Boyd who finished second and ran the 5K course in a time of 19:22. The Lady Eagles top 5 runners all finished in the top 15. Cade Harris finished seventh (19:56), Annalee Bryant, eighth (19:58), Penelope Anderson, ninth (20:06) and Hayden Griesemer 13th (20:14).

The rest of the team was close behind with Sydney Engleking, 27th (21:04), Addison King, 32nd (21:17), Zoie Adcox, 36th (21:24) and Ally Ihler, 104th (23:50).

The JV girls raced in two divisions this week. The JV Red ran in the 1-4A varsity division and finished fourth out of 22 varsity teams. The JV girls were led by Emma Harrell who finished 17th (14:28). The rest of the team finished as follows; Sofia Cadenas 19th (14:29), Isabela Brauchle 28th (14:46), Blake Matthews 45th (15:15), Sydney Lange 49th (15:22) and Selestte Hubbard 67th (15:41).

The JV White ran in the JV 1-4A division and finished third. Stephanie Zhang-Lee finished sixth (15:47), Lya Armijo 16th (16:36), Emma Terwilliger 19th (16:49), Kaelynn Flores, 23rd (17:00) and Lorelai Reckefus 51st (17:38).

The Varsity Eagles cross country team won the 5A-6A division at the Pro-Fit meet Aug. 30. The JV boys competed in the varsity division, placing 22nd.

Following are individual varsity results: Coulson Boyd, second, 15:51.2; Seth Anderson, sixth, 16:22.8; Daniel Anderson, 21st, 16:57.3; Jonathan Brauchle, 25th, 17.06.9; Brody Delukie, 32nd, 17:12.9; Cash Drigalla, 38th, 17:17.9; Camden Aycock, 42nd, 17:22.3.

Following are the individual JV results: John Jiminez, 111th, 20:13.5; Felipe Huerta, 117th, 20:32.0; John Goode, 121st, 20:48.0; Sam Ortiz, 124th, 20:54.3; Justin Mejia Gaona, 135th, 21:10.2; Calvin Adinaro, 145th, 21:32.4; William Etheridge, 153rd, 22:19.2 and Luke Harrell, 166th, 26:23.4.