Salado Village Voice

Diane Lynn Hodyniak

Diane Lynn Hodyniak, age 65, of Salado, Texas, went from this life into her eternal life with the Lord on June 6, 2024.

Diane was a loving and devoted wife, mother and nana who will be deeply missed. She was an incredible educator who was dedicated in her career at Killeen Independent School District as a librarian and teacher. Diane retired in December of 2021, leaving behind a legacy of impacting the lives of many children with her passion as an educator.

In her free time, Diane enjoyed reading, travel, spending time with her family, cooking and baking, and cherished the role of being a nana. She was always there to offer support, guidance and encouragement. Her nurturing and caring nature was evident to all who knew and loved her.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Shane Hodyniak, her children Justin Ludwig, Ashley Coffey and husband Chris, Shane Hodyniak and wife Ashleigh, and Tyler Ludwig, her mother Shirley DeGraw, her sister Deb Blevins and husband Mike, her brother Doug DeGraw and wife Vicki, as well as her grandchildren Parker, Carleigh, Levi, Avereigh, Austin, and Reed. She is preceded in death by her sister, Denise Hartford.

Diane’s presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but her impact and love will continue to live on through the memories she created with her family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Salado, Texas June 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at Central Texas Veteran Cemetery, June 14, 2024.