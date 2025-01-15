Salado Village Voice

Dr. Robert Edward McClung

October 26, 1948

January 12, 2025

Dr. Robert Edward McClung passed away on January 12, 2025 at the age of 76. He was born in Dallas, Texas on October 26, 1948 to Edward and Jane McClung. Dr. McClung was a lifelong scholar, so much so that listing out all his degrees has proved difficult. In addition to his undergrad degree at Centenary College, he obtained a Masters Degree and PhD from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He then went on to obtain his MD from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

He completed his residency in psychiatry at Parkland Memorial Hospital, and it was in Dallas, Texas that he met his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth (née Ferron). The two were wed in 1990 and moved to Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas. There, they dedicated their lives to creating a home for their two children, Matthew and Katherine. Dr. McClung had a private practice for 28 years, in addition to seeing patients at Bayview Hospital and Charter Hospital, the Corpus Christi Naval Air Base, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He was a well-known and respected doctor among the Corpus Christi community and, later, at the Rock Springs Hospital in Georgetown, TX. He loved his job, and he demonstrated how being committed to one’s passion is a beautiful way to live.

In his spare time, Robert was a devoted hobbyist who possessed a wide range of interests.

On the weekends he could usually be found working in his garage – building Lego tables and bookshelves for his children, or tinkering with his much beloved motorcycle. He filled the McClung home with books and music and movies and cameras, and passed his love of these things onto his kids. He was an exceptional father who balanced his dedication to his patients while still attending every volleyball game, awards ceremony, and movie premiere. While he disliked the cliche of the “psychiatrist dad analyzing his children,” his on-the-job training occasionally came in handy as a parent. He always knew the right thing to say – or, when to say nothing and simply listen.

Services will be held Saturday, January 18th at the Broecker Funeral Home at 949 West Village Road in Salado, Texas. Calling hours begin at 11am, with the service following at 12pm. Burial will take place at Salado Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife and children, his sister Barbara, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rock Springs Hospital in Georgetown, TX. Due to his love of motorcycles, the family requests that you take a bike ride in his honor.

Paid obituary