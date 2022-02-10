Eagles beat Gateway, fall to Burnet

Salado Eagles are in second place in District basketball play with two losses, both at the hands of the Burnet Bulldogs. The Eagles split their latest games, beating Gateway Prep and falling to Burnet.

SHS 72

GCPHS 54

Salado Eagles handled Gateway College Prep, 72-54, on Feb. 7 in a game that was moved from the usual Friday night due to the icy conditions.

The Eagles blew open the game in the first quarter, taking a 20-8 lead. Gateway fought back in the second to close the halftime lead to 31-28. Salado extended the lead with a 17-11 third quarter effprt and a 24-15 fourth quarter score.

The Eagles outperformed Gateway in most aspects of the game, shooting 54.7% from the field. Salado scored 48 points in the paint. The Eagles grabbed 38 rebounds compared to 29 for Gateway.

Josh Goings had a career high performance with 47 points, hitting 19 of 31 shoted from the field and sinking all six free throw shots. He had 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 deflections, 4 steals and a block.

Brady Ihler also had double figures, scoring 10 points. He grabbed 9 boards and provided an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 7 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Darius Wilson, 4 points, 4, rebounds, 4 assists and Isaac Pettigrew, 4 points, 2 rebounds.

Gateway had three players in double figures: Asher Eddins, 18 points, Jaidon Gandy-Banks, 14 points and Rylan Partlow, 11 points.

SHS 53

BHS 65

Burnet Bulldogs handed the Salado Eagles their second district loss 65-53 on Feb. 1. The game was close in the first with Burnet taking an 18-16 lead, before the Eagles took a 34-29 halftime lead.

But the second half was all Burnet at the Bulldogs outscored salado 15-8 in the third and 21-11 in the fourth for the win.

Going shot 60% from the field on 20 attempts on his way to a 30-point game. He also grabbed 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection, 2 steals and a block.

Self had double figures with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Ihler, 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 deflections; Wilson, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection and Nolan Miller, 2 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.

Pettigrew contributed 5 rebounds.