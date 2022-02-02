Eagles beat Lake Belton, Taylor

Salado Eagles outscored the Lake Belton Broncos 22-17 in the fourth quarter, during which the lead changed five times, to take home a 67-64 district road win Jan. 28.

The Eagles took the final lead of the game after Lake Belton turned the ball over with a minute left to play and the score knotted at 62-62.

Drawing two defenders to hit at the top of the key, Josh Goings passed off to Noah Self who drained a three-pointer for a 65-62 lead with 47 seconds left in the game.

Salado sent Easton Hammond to the line with 23 seconds left and he drained both shots to narrow the lead to a point.

The Mustangs fouled Darius Wilson with 5.5 left on the clock and he sank both free throws giving Salado a 67-64 lead. With time running out, Hammond missed a tying three-pointer.

The Broncos outshot Salado with 50% compared to the Eagles’ 40%, but Salado made the ones that counted, hitting seven of their 18 three-point shots while the Broncos made just two of their 11 three pointers. Salado outrebounded Lake Belton 30-23.

Goings hit seven of his 21 shots from the field but converted 10 of 11 free throws on his way to 25 points in the game. He added 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a deflection.

Self had double figures as well with 15 points, including three of five three-pointers. He had 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Wilson, 9 points, 6 rebounds and a steal; Caleb Sirmon, 7 points, a rebound and an assist; Owen Pitcock, 3 points, a rebound and an assist and Brady Ihler, 2 points, 8 rebounds and a steal.

SHS 45

THS 36

Once the Eagles took an 6-4 lead in the first quarter of their district game against the Taylor Ducks, they never relinquished it, winning 45-36 on Jan. 25.

The Eagles led 8-7 after the first, stretching it to 21-17 at the half and putting the game out of reach 34-22 after three periods.

Goings scored 25 points to lead Salado. He also had 7 rebounds, 5 deflections and 5 steals.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Wilson, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 3 steals; Self, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals; Cayden Stump, 2 points and a steal; Nolan Miller, 2 points, a rebound, a deflection and a steal and Ihler, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 deflections and a steal.