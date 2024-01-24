Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles went on the road to beat Leander Rouse 3-1, Jan. 19. Goals were by Cody Roquemore, Thad Heckman, and Luke Anderson. Making assists for the Eagles were: Brody Delukie, Thad Heckman, and Luke Munson.

Salado Eagles defeated the visiting Shoemaker Wolves 2-1, Jan. 17. Jackson Husung and Devonte Foster made goals for Salado. Assists were by Cody Roquemore and Daniel Anderson.

The Eagles will face China Springs in a home soccer match at 7 p.m. Jan. 26. They travel to Brownwood 7 p.m. Jan. 30.