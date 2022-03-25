Eagles blast Lorena 11-0 in bi-district soccer

Heckman sets new school record with 7 goals

Within the first three minutes of play, it was easy to see that the varsity Eagles were going to outgun the Lorena Leopards in the 4A bi-district match March 24 in Temple.

Hughston Taggart and and Jade Fields combined for a shut out as the Leopards only got two shots on goal, one in each half.

That’s because the Eagles kept the ball on the Leopard side of the field for almost the entirety of the 80 minutes of play, taking some 26 shots on goal and scoring on almost half of them for the 11-0 blowout win.

Sophomore Thaddeus Heckman set a new school record in the process, putting his seventh goal with 1:30 left to play. Fittingly, it was also the final goal of the match.

Heckman also scored the first goal, off of a header from Andrew Gilmore two minutes into the match.

A minute later, Luke Anderson scored on an assist by Heckman for a 2-0 lead.

Taggart made his only save of the match 10 minutes into it.

Heckman needled through the Lorena defense to put the Eagles up 3-0 at 26:22 in the first half.

Six minutes later, on an assist from freshman Luke Anderson, Heckman scored for a 4-0 lead.

Heckman took another shot 20 minutes into the match and Morgan Adams took two shots on goal just a minute apart before giving an assist to Heckman on his fifth goal at the 26-minute mark for a 5-0 lead.

Salado took five shots on goal in the first half and had two corner kicks while commiting five fouls.

The Eagles defenders held Lorena to a single shot on goal. The Leopards committed three fouls and had one corner kick in the first half.

The second half was a repeat of the first. Heckman scored within the first two minutes on an assist by Anderson.

Jackson Husung and Anderson had their shots saved by the Leopard goalkeeper within the first five minutes of the half.

At the 46th minute, Gilmore scored on a header, assisted by Heckman for a 7-0 lead.

Lorena made saves on shots by Adams and Gilmore at the 48th and 53rd minutes respectively.

Adams put the ball in the net at the 53rd minute for an 8-0 lead.

Cody Roquemore scored on an assist by Heckman two minutes later for a 9-0 lead.

Two minutes after reporting in at goalkeeper Jade Fields kept the shut out in play at the 61st minute.

Heckman scored his sixth goal of the match at half a minute after Fields made the save for a 10-0 lead.

He made another shot at the 76th minute and broke the school record with 90 seconds left to play for the 11-0.