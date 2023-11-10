Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles cross country team placed fifth in the UIL 4A State meet Nov. 4 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.

The Eagles had a team score of 169 to place behind Canyon, first, 56; La Feria, second, 105; Boerne, third, 127 and San Elizario, fourth, 138.

The boys were led by Sophomore Coulson Boyd, who placed 13th with a time of 16:21.5 over the three-mile course.

Junior Luke Anderson placed 20th with a time of 16:38.3.

Salado Eagles Cross Country (l-r): Coach Michael Goos, Coulson Boyd, Daniel Anderson, Camden Aycock, Morgan Hauck, Luke Anderson, Brody DeLukie, Jonathan Brauchle. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Freshman Daniel Anderson placed 33rd with a time of 16:54.5.

Junior Camden Aycock placed 49th with a time of 17:25.0.

Senior Morgan Hauck placed 54th with a time of 17:33.5

Also running for the Eagles were Sophomore Brodie DeLukie, 66th, 17:46.1 and Junior Jonathan Brauchle, 100th, 18:44.3.

The boys team was coached by Michael Goos.