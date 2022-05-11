Eagles fall in 3 to Giddings

Salado varsity Eagles fell in three games to 20-4A District Champion Giddings Buffaloes in the bi-district round of the UIL baseball playoffs May 6-7.

The Eagles won the first game, but lost the next two at home against Giddings.

Salado 10

Giddings 9

Even though the Salado Eagles allowed Giddings to score six runs in the bottom of the ninth, they held on for a slim 10-9 win in the opening game of their best-of-three series.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in Giddings, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Drew Bird led off with a single but was put out on a fielder’s choice that allowed Caden Strickland to reach base. Nolan Williams drove him in with a two-run homer over center.

The Eagles added three more in the second. With two outs and no runners, Lane Heath reached on a walk. He went to second on a single by Kase Maedgen. Drew Bird walked to load the bases. Isaac Pettigrew singled to score Heath and Maedgen. Williams singled to score Bird.

Giddings added a run in the bottom of the frame to trail 5-1.

The Eagles plated two runners in the fourth. Bird was hit by the pitcher to lead off the inning. He went to second on a ground out by Pettigrew. Williams walked and a balk put runners on second and third. Jake Windham singled to score Williams.

The Eagles added a run in the fifth to lead 8-1. Will Messner was hit by the pitcher. He went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Heath. Maedgen was hit by the pitcher and Pettigrew walked to load the bases. Strickland singled to score Messner.

Josh Adams walked with two outs in the top of the sixth. He went to third on an error that allowed Messner to go to first. Heath singled to score Adams but runners were left stranded in scoring position.

Giddings scored two runs in the bottom to trim the lead to 9-3.

The Eagles added another run in the seventh. Pettigrew led off with a double, advanced on a grounder to the pitcher by Strickland and scored on a sacrifice fly by Williams for a 10-3 lead going into the bottom of the inning.

Giddings scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, taking advantage of seven walks, a hit batter and two hits.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Drew Bird 3 2 1 0

Isaac Pettigrew 4 1 2 2

Caden

Strickland 5 0 2 2

Nolan Williams 3 2 2 3

Jake Windham 4 0 1 2

Josh Adams 4 1 0 0

Will Messner 2 1 0 0

Dylan Wigley 0 1 0 0

Brady Wilson 0 0 0 0

Lane Heath 2 0 1 1

Kase Maedgen 2 1 1 0

Brody Naegele 0 1 0 0

Colton Dockray – – – –

Cayden Stump – – – –

Totals 29 10 10 10

Giddings 7

Salado 5

Giddings scored five runs in the fifth to take control of game two of their series with the Salado Eagles, winning 7-5 on May 7.

Salado scored a run in the second. Jake Windham was hit by the pitcher, followed by two quick outs and a single by Lane Heath. Dylan Wigley was hit by the pitcher to load the bases and Drew Bird pushed the run across when he was also hit by the pitcher before the third out was recorded with loaded bases.

Giddings scored a run in the fourth and five in the fifth for a 6-1 lead. The Eagles scored in the bottom of the fifth. Windham reached on a fielder’s choice. Josh Adams singled to put runners at the corners.Will Messner walked to load the bases. Lane Heath singled to center to score Windham.

Salado trailed 7-2 going into the final frame. Williams led off with a single to left. Windham walked and an error put Adams on first, loading the bases. Williams scored on a passed ball and Windham on a wild pitch before a single by Drew Bird plated Adams to make the score 7-5.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Drew Bird 4 0 1 2

Isaac Pettigrew 5 0 0 0

Caden Strickland 3 0 0 0

Nolan Williams 4 1 2 0

Jake Windham 2 3 0 0

Josh Adams 4 1 1 0

Will Messner 2 0 0 0

Brady Wilson 0 0 0 0

Lane Heath 4 0 3 1

Dylan Wigley 3 0 1 0

Brody Naegele 0 0 0 0

Colton Dockray – – – –

Totals 31 5 8 3

Giddings 6

Salado 3

Giddings scored two runs in the first, three in the second and one in the fifth to win the rubber match with the Salado Eagles, ending their season with a 14-15 record May 7.

The Eagles scored all three runs in the sixth inning. With one out on the books, Caden Strickland singled to left. Nolan Williams doubled to right. Strickland scored on a single by Lane Heath. Jake Windham doubled to left to score Williams. Josh Adams was hit by the pitcher and Heath was put out trying to go home on a fielder’s choice that loaded the bases with Cayden Stump at first. Windham scored on a walk before the third out was recorded.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Drew Bird 4 0 2 0

Caden Strickland 4 1 1 0

Nolan Williams 4 1 2 0

Lane Heath 3 0 2 1

Jake Windham 4 1 2 1

Josh Adams 2 0 0 0

Jaxson Leiskau 3 0 0 0

Dylan Wigley 2 0 0 1

Isaac Pettigrew 3 0 0 0

Brody Naegele 0 0 0 0

Will Messner 0 0 0 0

Colton Dockray – – – –

Kase Maedgen – – – –

Cayden Stump – – – –

Brady Wilson – – – –

Totals 29 3 9 3