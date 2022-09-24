Eagles fall to Boerne Greyhounds 41-7

Salado Eagles lost on the road tonight 41-7 to a talented Boerne Greyhounds team playing their homecoming game.

The pre-district doesn’t get any easier as the Eagles will face the Hitchcock Bulldogs in a neutral location at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the final pre-district game of the year. The game will be played at the Merrill Green stadium.

Boerne scored almost 10 minutes into the game on a 12-yard pass from Jaxson Baise to Brodie Brown after the teams swapped possessions early in the game.

The Greyhounds took control of the game in the second quarter, reaching the end zone three times and taking a 28-0 lead into the lockers.

Salado kicked to the Greyhounds to start the third quarter and the defense stiffened to stopped the juggernaut Greyhounds.

The Eagles were able to put together a scoring drive in the third quarter, capped by a 5-yard run by Luke Law. Daniel Chtay kicked the extra point to make the score 28-7.

The Greyhounds answered with two more touchdowns in the third quarter, missing an extra point to make the score 41-7.