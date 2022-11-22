Salado Village Voice

Eagles fall to Lorena and Caldwell to open basketball season

Salado Eagles lost their opening basketball games last week to Lorena and Caldwell.

LHS 54

SHS 41

  The visiting Lorena Leopards jumped out to a 14-6 first quarter lead and extended it to a 29-16 halftime lead, hanging on to beat the Salado Eagles 54-41 in the season opener Nov. 15. 

Owen Pitcock led the Eagles with 12 points on five-of-nine shooting. He had 4 rebounds, an assists, 2 deflections and a steal.

Noah Self also managed double figures, putting up 10 points on four-of-eight shooting. He also had 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and a steal.

Nolan Miller scored 7 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection, 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Ethan Llobregat scored 6 points, 2 rebounds and a deflection.

Colby Ramm scored 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assists and 3 steals.

Mekhi Lanier scored 2 points, a rebound, an assist, 2 deflections and a block.

Kase Maedgen had 2 rebounds and a deflection.

SHS 52

CHS 54

Salado Eagles scored 26 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Caldwell as the Eagles fell 54-52 on the road Nov. 18.

The teams were knotted at 8-8 after the first and Caldwell took a 19-15 halftime lead. They extended it to 34-26 at the end of the third and scored 18 points to hang on for the close win.

Self led the Eagles with 24 points, shooting eight-of-13 from the field and seven-of-seven at the free throw line. He also had 8 rebounds, an assists, a steal and a block.

Pitcock followed with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

Levi Ball scored 6 points, 4 rebounds, an assists, a deflection and a steal.

Ramm scored 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and a deflection.

Llobregat had 5 points, 5 rebounds and a steal.

Miller had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 deflections.

Maedgen had 2 assists, 3 deflections and a steal. while Lanier had a rebound and 2 deflections.

