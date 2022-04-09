Eagles hand East Chambers their only defeat to get to Region Finals

Just 37 seconds into the first overtime Morgan Adams put the game winning goal into the net with a left footed shot, lifting the Salado Eagles over East Chambers in the 4A Region III Region Semi-Final match tonight at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium.

The Eagles will face Stafford in the Region Championship at 1 p.m. tomorrow (April 9) again at Legacy Stadium.

East Chambers, undefeated this year up to the time they faced the 22-3 Salado Eagles, went up early in the match. They scored a goal in the seventh minute of the match when Rogello Lopez booted a free kick more than 40 yards for the score.

They extended their lead in less than eight minutes. Senior striker Allejandro Cerritos took a pass from Miguel Aviles and got it past freshman goalkeeper Hughston Taggart.

Taggart would be golden for the rest of the night, however, letting nothing that East Chambers shot at him anywhere near the net.

Salado didn’t score until the second period, but did got both goals within a few minutes.

AlexanderPierce scored in the 43rd minute of the match for Salado.

He scored again in the 50th minute of the match to tie the game at 2-2.

East Chambers spent the second period on their heels but Salado missed scoring opportunities that could have ended the game in regulation.

In the waning minutes of the second period, East Chambers got a distinct advantage when Pierce went out with a red card.

Despite their disadvantage, Salado was able to defend every attack from East Chambers and Adams launched them to the Region Championship, an historic achievement for the boys soccer team.