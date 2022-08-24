Eagles host Fredericksburg in opener

Salado Eagles open their football season at home 7:00 p.m. Aug. 26 against the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies, a 2021 Region II Finalist in 4A-Div 1.

The Billies were the third place team from District 13-4A-1, losing to that district’s winner and state finalist LBJ in the region final to end their season at 9-5.

Salado was the second place team in District 9-4A-II last year, losing in the bi-district round to the Rusk Eagles, ending the season with a 7-4 record.

Last year’s record may not mean as much as both teams have new head coaches. Tom Westerberg will lead the Eagles as head coach as they move to a Spread offense from the ground-and-pound slot T.

Bill Wilder was named the head coach of the Billies after taking over as interim head coach during last year’s playoff run.

The Billies return four offensive starters and five defensive starters.

Salado returns five offensive starters and six defensive starters.

The Eagles have been tested early, traveling Aug. 18 to Bastrop Memorial where they scrimmaged the #4 El Campo Ricebirds.

The offensive line struggled to keep El Campo defensive linemen from forcing Salado quarterback Luke Law to scramble and throw early. The Eagles went three-and-out on the first possession, but the Eagles defense forced the Ricebirds to a three-and-out possession.

El Campo sacked Law and recovered a fumble deep in Salado territory on the Eagles’ second possession. Three plays later, Rueben Owens took a power sweep for a five-yard score.

Salado went three-and-out giving El Campo the ball near midfield. On a second and four, Brock Rod hit Owens for a 39 yard strike.

The Eagles were able to drive to the Ricebirds’ 20-yard line in the second period, but turned the ball over.

The Eagles did maintain a sustained drive of 75 yards in the third period, topped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Kase Maedgen.