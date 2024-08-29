Salado Village Voice

Ricky Beaty takes over the reins of the Salado Eagle football program in his first game 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at home in a renewed rivalry with the Troy Trojans.

The Eagles return six offensive starters and four defensive starters from last year’s 2-8 squad.

Returning starting wide receiver Brendan Wilson (5’10”, 160 lbs.) will stand out for the Eagles smashmouth spread offense. He had 600 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Returning linebacker Damonte Foster had 93 tackles. Free safety Devonte Foster had 61 tackles.

Salado returns 23 offensive letterman and 21 defensive letterman from last year’s squad.

Nick Zajicek is the offensive coordinator for the Eagles. The starting offense will be led by senior quarterback Lincoln Hossfeld (5’10”, 205 lbs). Seniors Jackson Turk (5’9”, 180 lbs.) and Javier Miranda (5’8”, 180 lbs) will be in the backfield.

The receiving corps will include Wilson, senior wide receiver Korbin Konarik (6’2”, 170 lbs.), junior wide receiver Luke Bingham (5’8”, 150 lbs.) and sophomore tight end Landon Noske (6’2”. 185 lbs.).

Offensive lineman will include senior Daniel Flas (6’7”, 285 lbs.), senior Robert Grant (5’10”, 235 lbs.), senior Brooks McLane (5’9”, 230 lbs.), senior Tyler Blackwell (6’1”, 250 lbs. and senior Ethan Van De Plas (6’4”, 230 lbs.).

The Eagles will run a 4-2-5 defense under new defensive coordinator Brad Bresnehen.

Sharing time on the defense will be linemen senior Brodie Landon (5’1”, 205), junior Luke Bauser (5’10”, 185 lbs.) and senior Blake Wyche (6’3”, 214 lbs.); defensive ends junior Ethan Robledo (5’11”, 180 lbs.) and junior C.J. Larremore (5’9”, 170 lbs.); linebackers junior Damonte Foster (6’0”, 180 lbs.), junior Cade Fenoglio (6’0”, 185 lbs.) and junior Michael Edmondson (5’10”, 180 lbs.); defensive backs junior Devonte Foster (5’10”, 170 lbs.), junior Brayden Dildine (5’8”, 155 lbs.) and junior Mason Olson (5’10”, 135 lbs.) and free safety senior Anthony Angel (6’3”, 170 lbs.).

The Eagles host Lampasas 7:30 Sept. 6 and then have three straight road games: Giddings 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Academy 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and Lago Vista, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

The Eagles start District 13-4A play by hosting Geronimo Navarro 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.