Eagles looking for first win after losses to Georgetown, Taylor

Salado Eagles will be hosting the Coach Smith Tournament Dec. 1-3 looking for their first win after losses to Georgetown and Taylor last week.

THS 69

SHS 45

Salado Eagles lost to the Taylor Ducks in a home game 69-45 on Nov. 22.

The game was close early with Taylor holding on to an 18-16 first quarter lead. The Ducks led 39-26 at the half and extended their lead to 56-33 after three before holding on for the 69-45 win.

Noah Self led the Eagles with 26 points. He also had 7 rebounds, an assist, 3 deflections, 3 steals and a block.

Colby Ramm followed with 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Owen Pitcock, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 deflections, 2 steals and a block; Mekhi Lanier, 4 points, 9 rebounds and a steal; Ethan Llobregat, 2 points and 3 rebounds and Levi Ball, 2 points and 4 rebounds.

GHS 74

SHS 48

Salado Eagles lost on the road to Georgetown 74-48 on Nov. 21.

The game was close in the first quarter as the hosting Georgetown Eagles held an 18-16. Georgetown extended it to 36-27 at the half. Georgetown led 55-32 after three.

Owen Pitcock led the Eagles with 15 points, a rebound, an assist and 2 steals.

Noah Self followed with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.

Also scoring for Salado were Mekhi Lanier, 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 deflections; Nolan Miller, 5 points, 4 rebounds, a steal and a block; Ethan Llobergat, 4 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Levi Ball, 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections and 3 steals and Kase Maedgen, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a block.