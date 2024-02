Salado Eagles shut out Lampasas 4-0 Feb. 9 in a district matchup.

Goals were scored by Gabe Merriman, DeVonte Foster, Luke Anderson, and Thad Heckman. Heckman had 2 assists, Cody Roquemore, 1 assist.

Cody Roquemore heads the ball (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Eagles played Stephenville Feb. 13, results were past presstime.