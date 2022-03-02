Eagles soccer on 10-win streak

Salado Eagles have a commanding control of District soccer with a 10-0 record in District 18-4A and recent shut outs of Lampasas, Academy and Lake Belton. Salado is 15-3 on the year, as of presstime.

They played Gatesville on the road after presstime and will host Florence on March 4.

The boys beat Lake Belton, 5-0, on Feb. 25. Thaddeus Heckman had three goals in the game to lead Salado. Alexander Pierce and Tyler Anderson each had a goal.

Providing assists were Heckman, Andrew Gilmore, Jackson Husung, Max Markham and Cody Roquemore with one each.

Hughston Taggart had the shut out as Goal Keeper.

Salado shut out the Academy Bees for the second time on Feb. 22. winning 3-0. Heckman, Pierce and Anderson each scored a goal in the match. Sanders and Gilmore each had an assist.

Taggart had the shut out.

The Eagles shut out Lampasas 7-0 on Feb. 18.

Heckman, Pierce and Gilmore each scored two goals and Anderson had one. Sanders and, Adams, Pierce and Jett Luedeke each had an assist in the match.

Taggart had the shut out.

Taggart has recorded six shut outs for the Eagles this year.