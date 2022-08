Salado Eagles began football practice on Aug. 1 under new head coach Tom Westerberg.

The Eagles put on pads later in the week and will play their first scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Eagle Stadium against the Lampasas Badgers. They will travel to scrimmage against the Giddings Buffaloes 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 before kicking off the season at University of Mary Hardin Baylor Crusader Stadium against the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)