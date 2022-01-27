Eagles take down Jarrell, Gateway

Salado Eagles won both of their games last week, holding off a furious fourth quarter run by the Jarrell Cougars to win 61-59 on Jan. 21 and beating Gateway College Prep easily 72-42.

SHS 61

JHS 59

Salado Eagles almost lost a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter of their district contest at Jarrell but hung on for the win.

The Eagles took the lead midway through the first quarter and almost relinquished it in the waning minutes of the fourth allowing Jarrell to get within one on two three-point plays, a basket off the backboard and foul shot by Jamarri Price to get the Cougars to trailing 56-60 and a three-pointer by Edward Miles to get to 59-60.

Caleb Sirmon converted the front half of a 1-and-1 to make it 61-59 and the Eagles defense stopped the Cougars from tying the game as time clicked off the clock.

Salado led Jarrell 17-13 after the first and 35-24 at the half, looking like a blowout. The Eagles extended their lead to 51-34 before Jarrell exploded for 25 points in the fourth, holding Salado to 10 points.

Josh Goings hit 10-of-19 shots from the field to lead Salado with 26 points. He grabbed 3 rebounds and made 2 deflections, an assist and a steal.

Darius Wilson followed with 11 points. He had 5 rebounds, an assist and a deflection.

Brady Ihler also had double figures in the game with 10 points, adding 5 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a deflection; Caleb Sirmon, 4 points, 4 rebounds, a steal and a block; Nolan Miller, 2 points, 3 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Isaac Pettigrew, 2 points and Cayden Stump, 1 point and an assist.

SHS 72

GCPHS 42

Salado took an early lead over Gateway College Prep School and never looked back, winning easily 72-42 on Jan. 18.

The Eagles jumped out to a 25-15 first quarter lead and led 42-21 at the half before easing off the throttle to coast in the second half.

Goings again led Salado with 18 points, 9 rebounds,9 assists, 6 steals and 2 deflections.

Wilson had double figures with 12 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Ihler also had double figures with 11 points, 5 rebounds, an assists, deflection and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Stump, 7 points, 3 assists and a rebound; Owen Pitcock, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection; Self, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals; Pettigrew, 3 points, 3 rebounds, Miller, 2 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection and a steal.