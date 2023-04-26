Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles will finish District 23-4A baseball on the road April 28 against China Spring, the fourth-ranked team in state. The Eagles lost to China Spring in the first game of the series 1-3 at home.

R H E

Gatesville 0 0 1

Salado 10 0 1

Only two batters reached base for the Gatesville Hornets as Caden Strickland threw another no-hitter in the Salado Eagles’ 10-0 Mercy Rule win April 21.

Drew Bird throws to first

The first batter to reach did so on four pitches in the second inning as he threw four straight balls against Hornet third baseman Clayton Gregory.

Strickland turned around and in three quick pitches struck out Mason Mooney. He then caused Ben Mabry to ground out to third baseman Will Messner for the third out.

With two outs in the fourth, Bralen Veazey reached on a fielding error by first baseman Lane Heath.

Strickland forced a total of seven infield groundouts in his mound performance. Three of them were to second baseman , two were to third baseman Drew Bird Messner and one was a shot back to Strickland. Left fielder Kase Maedgen was the only outfielder to see much action, catching fly balls in the first and fourth innings.

The Eagles sticks, however, saw a lot of action as Salado tallied 10 runs on 10 hits.

Salado scored four runs in the first. With one out and empty bases, Drew Bird went to first when he was hit by the pitcher, Strickland singled and Logan Flores walked to load the bases. BJ Amann hit a sac fly to center scoring Bird. Heath singled to score Strickland. Owen Curtis singled to left to score Flores. Heath stole third and scored on the attempted throw. Curtis went to second on the throw, but was left stranded on the third out.

The Eagles added two more in the third. With one out, Bird singled, going to second on a passed ball. Strickland walked but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice that put Bird and Flores at the corners. Flores stole second and both runners scored on a double to left by Amann,

Salado added two more in the third. Curtis led off with a walk. Messner hit to right field, reaching on a fielding error that put runners at second and third. Curtis scored on a sac fly to deep right. Brody Naegele doubled to plate Messner. Gatesville got the next two batters out with infield grounders to strand Naegele in scoring position.

The Eagles ended the game with three doubles. Bird doubled to deep left, scoring on a double to center by Strickland. Strickland scored on a walk-off double by Amann.

Amann had three hits to lead Salado, knocking in four runs.

Strickland had two hits, knocking in a run and scoring two himself. Bird had two hits and scored three runs.

Heath had a hit, an RBI and a run. Curtis also had a hit, an RBI and a run. Messner had a hit and a run.

R H E

Salado 1 4 1

Gatesville 3 7 0

Salado lost on the road to the Gatesville Hornets, 3-1, on April 18, which may end up being a deciding factor in the final standings for District 23-4A.

The Eagles scored their only run in the second inning. With one out, Lane Heath singled to left. Brody Naegele followed with a double to right. Kannon Baird walked to load the bases.

The Hornets scored in the third, fourth and fifth innings for the win.

Maedgen led Salado, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Heath was 1-for-3 with a run hit Naegele was 1-for-3.

Logan Flores was dinged with the loss. He allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, 2 of them earned. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

R H E

JV Red 2 2 9

Gatesville 12 5 4

Salado JV Red lost to Gatesville, 12-2 on the road April 18, committing nine errors and tallying two hits.

Brendan Wilson and Lincoln Hossfeld each had hits for Salado. Wilson scored a run and Hossfeld had an RBI. Jacob Preston scored a run for Salado.

Bryton Massar got the loss on the mound in an inning appearance for Salado. He allowed 2 hits and 5 runs, 4 of them earned. He struck out 2.

Wilson pitched 3-2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, 1 of them earned.

R H E

Gatesville 6 6 0

JV Red 6 8 2

Salado JV Red tied Gatesville, 6-6, in a home game April 21.

Jacob Hercules led the Eagles, going 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and scoring a run.

Hudson Rosenbaum went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

Brendan Wilson went 2-for-2 and scored 3 runs.

Also getting hits were Ethan Robledo, 1-for-3 and an RBI and Lincoln Hossfeld, 1-for-3 with a run.

Cord Ramsey pitched 3-1/3 innings. He allowed 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 of them earned and struck out 1. Hossfeld closed, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs.

R H E

Gatesville 1 2 4

JV White 6 6 4

Salado JV White beat their Gatesville counterparts 6-1 in a home game April 17.

Six Eagles got a hit, led by Trey Waters went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run.

Also tallying hits were Hudson Rosenbaum, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Mason Olson, 1-for-3, an RBI; Luke Bingham, 1-for-3, an RBI; Cash Adams, 1-for-2, 2 runs, Cash Robinson, 1-for-2, a run.

Trey Waters got the win on the mound, pitching 3-1/3 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 1 earned run and struck out 8.

Chance Carlson closed the game, allowing a hit and striking out 3.