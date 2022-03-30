Eagles trounce Giddings Buffaloes 6-0 in Area Round

Salado Eagles easily handled the Giddings Buffaloes, 6-0, March 29 and will face La Vega in the Region III Quarterfinals. Salado will play La Vega at La Vega at 6 p.m. March 31.

The Eagles threatened to score early as Thaddeus Heckman took a shot on goal in the first minute of play. A minute later, Cooper Sanders sent a shot over the crossbar.

Jackson Husung had two shots saved by Giddings goalkeeper Isaac De La Rosa within a minute of each other before the time clock reached 37:00.

When a team takes that many shots that quickly it bodes well for them, and not so good for their opponents.

Salado scored its first goal on a shot to the right corner of the goal by Heckman off of an inbound throw by Luke Anderson in the seventh minute of the game.

Husung took a pass from Cody Roquemore more than 20 yards out, turned and put it past the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands in the 30th minute of play.

A minute later, Heckman lined up for a penalty kick less than 15 yards out and slid it past the goal keeper for a 3-0 lead.

The Giddings goal keeper Isaac De La Rosa went out of the match when he ran headlong into Zion Musselman who was running in to head the ball into the goal with 7:30 left in the first half. No cards were issued on the play.

Salado scored within a minute and a half in the second half with Sanders giving an assist to Alexander Pierce off of a corner kick.

Pierce scored an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute of the match to put the Eagles up 5-0.

With 22:32 left in the match, Heckman put a header into the net after his teammate’s shot on goal hit the crossbar to make it 6-0.

In the 59th minute of play, it looked as if Salado’s shut out was gone, but a goal was called back for a foul on the play.

Three minutes later Hughston Taggart made a save to keep the shut out in tact.