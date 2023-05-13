Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles will face 22-4A champion Taylor Ducks in the Regional Quarterfinals after sweeping the Caldwell Hornets in two games May 11 and 12.

The Ducks are ranked #11 in state by Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association and are 26-3-1 and 9-1 in 22-4A play.

Salado at Caldwell May 11

Runs Hits Errors Salado 5 10 1 Caldwell 0 4 0

Salado scored a run in the fourth and four in the sixth in their 5-0 shut-out win over Caldwell May 11 on the road.

Caden Strickland led off the fourth with a triple to deep left. He scored on a groundout to second by Bj Amann.

Strickland and Amann struck again in the sixth. Strickland led off the inning with a single, scoring on a double by Amann. Amann advanced on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Logan Flores. After the second out was recorded, Owen Curtis singled to left and Kannon Baird knocked the ball over the left field fence.

The Eagles had 10 hits on the night, led by Baird, who went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run.

Strickland followed, going 2-for-4 with 2 runs.

Curtis went 2-for-3 with a run.

Drew Bird went 2-for-4.

Others getting hits were Amann, 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and Kase Maedgen, 1-for-4.

Logan Flores got the win for Salado, pitching seven innings. He allowed 4 hits while striking out 13 and walking 4.

Caldwell at Salado May 12

Runs Hits Errors Caldwell 1 4 0 Salado 7 9 0

Salado beat Caldwell 7-1 for the sweep at home May 12.

Kase Maedgen led off the bottom of the first by being hit by the pitcher. He advanced on two passed balls and scored on a single by Caden Strickland.

The Eagles added another run in the fourth. Logan Flores walked and singles by Lane Heath and Owen Curtis loaded the bases. Flores scored on a sac fly to right by Will Messner.

Salado plated three runners in the fifth. Drew Bird singled but was put out at second on a fielder’s choice off of Strickland’s bat. Bj Amann and Flores walked to load the bases. Lane Heath hit a sac fly to score Strickland. Amann and Flores scored on a passed ball to empty the bases before final out was recorded.

Caldwell scored a run in the top of the sixth to close the gap to 5-1, but the Eagles added two in the bottom of the frame. Kannon Baird singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth. WWill Messner walked and Maedgen singled to load the bases. Bird hit a shot to third to score Baird and move Bird to second, while Messner was put out at third. Strickland singled to load the bases. Amann hit a sac to left to score Maedgen before the final out was recorded.

The Eagles had nine hits on the night, led by Strickland, who hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Curtis followed, going 2-for-3.

Also getting hits were Heath, 1-for-2, with an RBI; Bird, 1-for-4, with an RBI, Maedgen, 1-for-3 with 2 runs and Baird, 1-for-3.

Strickland pitched seven innings for the win. He allowed 4 hits and an earned run, striking out 7 and walking 1.