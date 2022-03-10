Eagles win 1, lose 3 in tourney

Salado Eagles struggled in the Rogers baseball tournament, taking home three losses and one win.

Midway 5

Salado 3

The Eagles gave up five runs in the fifth inning to let their 2-0 lead get away on March 3 in the first round of the Rogers Tournament.

Nolan Williams doubled with an out in the bottom of the first. He scored on a booming single to left by Will Messner, who was left stranded on base, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Williams hit a two-out solo home-run in the bottom of the third to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Isaac Pettigrew led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and advanced on a ground out to the pitcher by Jake Windham. He went to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out to first base by Drew Bird.

Messner pitched four innings for the Eagles. He struck out six batters and allowed one hit and on earned run. Dylan Wigley got the loss on the mound. He gave up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out three.

Salado 0

Bosqueville 10

Salado got Mercy Ruled in the second round of the Rogers tournament, losing in five innings 10-0 to Bosqueville on March 4.

Bosqueville scored five runs in the second, four runs in the third and a run in the fifth to end the game.

Caden Strickland provided a bright spot for the Eagles as he reached base all three times he went to the plate. He had two singles and was hit by the pitcher.

Brady Wilson took the loss on the mound. Bosqueville had four hits and even earned runs against him. He struck out two and walked five. Bosqueville had three hits and three runs against Stump on the mound.

Whitney 7

Salado 3

Salado Eagles lost to Whitney 7-3 in the third round of the Rogers tournament on March 4.

Salado scored two runs in the bottom of the first. With two outs recorded, Nolan Williams singled and scored on a double by Brady Wilson. Wilson scored on a single by Lane Heath, who was left stranded.

Jake Windham scored in the second after reaching on a fielder’s choice. He stole second with two outs and scored on a single to right by Bird.

Wilson scored in the sixth. He singled, stole second and scored on a single by Jaxson Leiskau.

Dylan Wigley got the loss on the mound, pitching two innings. Whitney scored two earned runs against him for the win on four hits. He struck out three.

Messner pitched four innings. Whitney scored two runs against him, one of them earned, on just one hit. He struck out six.

Clifton 1

Salado 6

Salado walloped Clifton 6-1 in the final round of the tourney March 5.

Wilson hit a solo home-run in the fourth to give Salado a 1-0 lead. Clifton tied it in the fifth before Salado added two more runs. Maedgen was hit by the pitcher and Brody Naegele walked. A wild pitch sent the runners to second and third. Both runners scored on errors.

Maedgen hit a two-run double in the sixth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Bird.