Eagles win Coach Smith basketball tournament

Salado Varsity Eagles won the Coach Smith basketball tournament, bouncing back from a close loss at home to Wimberly.

Coach Smith Tournament

SHS 58

NHS 48

Salado started the Coach Smith Tournament with a 58-48 win over Navarro, leading 13-11 after the first and 27-20 at the half.

Goings led Salado with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 deflections, 5 steals and a block. Stump had double figures with 16 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Ihler, 6 points, 9 rebounds and an assist; Wilson, 6 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Brandon English, 3 points and a rebound; Hutton Haire, 2 points and 2 rebounds; Self, 2 points, a rebound and 2 deflections and Miller, 2 points and 2 deflections.

SHS 58

GHS 50

In the evening game, Salado beat Gatesville 58-50 on Dec. 2. The Eagles extended a slim 14-13 lead to 38-20 at the half before holding on for the win.

Goings led the Eagles with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 7 deflections and 6 steals. Ihler had double figures with 11 points, 5 rebounds and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Stump, 5 points, 5 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Self, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, a deflection and a block; Pitcock, 4 points, 3 steals, 2 deflections and an assist; Sirmon, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a deflection; Miller, 2 points, 5 rebounds, and an assist; Pettigrew, 2 points, 5 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Wilson, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a steal.

SHS 44

CSHS 38

Salado Eagles started Dec. 3 with a 44-38 over China Spring. The Eagles outscored the Cougars 14-7 in the second quarter to take a 25-20 halftime lead.

Goings led the Eagles with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 deflections and 2 steals. Ihler followed with 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections and 3 steals.

Also scoring were Sirmon, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Stump, 5 points, 2 rebounds and a steal; Wilson, 4 points, 7 rebounds and a deflection; Self, 2 points, a rebound and a deflection; Pettigrew, 1 point, 3 rebounds, a deflection and a steal and Pitcock, 4 rebounds.

SHS 62

LASA 49

Salado Eagles beat the Liberal Arts and Sciences Academy 62-49 in their second game Dec. 3. The Eagles led 36-28 at the half.

Goings scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, adding 4 rebounds, 5 deflections, 5 assists and 3 steals. Ihler had double figures as well with 13 points, 6 rebounds and an assist. Sirmon also had double figures, scoring 12 points and adding 2 assists, 3 steals and a deflection.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Pettigrew, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 deflections, 2 steals and an assist; Self, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Stump, 3 points, 5 rebounds and a deflection; Pitcock, 2 points, Hutton Haire, 5 rebounds and Wilson, 3 rebounds an assist and a deflection.

SHS 50

CHS 45

Salado overcame a 25-27 halftime deficit to beat John B. Connally, 50-45, in the championship game Dec. 4.

Goings led the Eagles with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, deflection, 3 steals and a block. Self followed with 11 points, 11 rebounds and a block. Wilson had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Also scoring for Salado were Sirmon, 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists; Stump, 2 points and 5 rebounds and Pitcock and Haire each grabbed a rebound.

SHS 70

WHS 75

Salado Eagles allowed Wimberly to score 28 points in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind win Nov. 30. The Texans led 16-12 after the first and 34-28 at the half before Salado rallied for a 28-point third quarter to lead 56-44 going into the fourth.

Josh Goings led Salado with a double-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and a deflection. Brady Ihler also had a double-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and contributing 2 assists.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Cayden Stump, 7 points, 7 rebounds; Darius Wilson, 4 points, a steal and a deflection; Caleb Sirmon and Owen Pitcock, 2 points and a rebound each; Nolan Miller, 2 points, and Isaac Pettigrew, 1 point and a rebound.