Salado Eagles Soccer opened district with a 7-0 win over China Spring at home Jan. 26.

Thad Heckman led the Eagles in scoring with four goals. Also scoring goals were DeVonte Foster, Luke Anderson and Cody Roquemore. Assists were made by Jackson Husung, DeVonte Foster, and Thad Heckman.

Gabe Merriman gets past China Spring

The Eagles went on the road to play Brownwood Jan. 30, results were past presstime (5-0 win for Salado). The Eagles will play Little River Academy 7 p.m., Feb. 2 at home (pending weather)