Salado Village Voice

Eagles win home opener

Salado Eagles won their home opener against Lorena 3-1 Feb. 19.

R H E

LHS 1 1 1

SHS 3 6 2

The Eagles had six hits, led by Kannon Baird, 2 hits, a run; Logan Flores, 2 hits and Brody Cole and Trey Waters, a hit each. Knocking in runs were Owen Curtis and BJ Amann.

Logan Flores pitches in win over Lorena. (Photos by Royce Wiggin)

Logan Flores got the win on the mound, striking out 14 and allowing one hit.

R H E

LHSJV 2 5 3

SHSJV 9 9 2

Salado JV Eagles won their season opener 9-2, hosting Lorena.

Collin Strickland got the win, striking out two and allowing three hits. Cash Adam allowed two hits and struck out three.

Contributing for Salado were Landon Noske, 2 hits, 3 runs; Brayden Naegele, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Jamison Stephens, a hit, 3 RBIs; Mason Olson, a hit, 2 runs, and RBI; Garrett Light, a hit, a run, and RBI; Trey Waters, a hit, an RBI; Collin Strickland, a run.

