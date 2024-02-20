Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles won their home opener against Lorena 3-1 Feb. 19.
R H E
LHS 1 1 1
SHS 3 6 2
The Eagles had six hits, led by Kannon Baird, 2 hits, a run; Logan Flores, 2 hits and Brody Cole and Trey Waters, a hit each. Knocking in runs were Owen Curtis and BJ Amann.
Logan Flores got the win on the mound, striking out 14 and allowing one hit.
R H E
LHSJV 2 5 3
SHSJV 9 9 2
Salado JV Eagles won their season opener 9-2, hosting Lorena.
Collin Strickland got the win, striking out two and allowing three hits. Cash Adam allowed two hits and struck out three.
Contributing for Salado were Landon Noske, 2 hits, 3 runs; Brayden Naegele, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Jamison Stephens, a hit, 3 RBIs; Mason Olson, a hit, 2 runs, and RBI; Garrett Light, a hit, a run, and RBI; Trey Waters, a hit, an RBI; Collin Strickland, a run.