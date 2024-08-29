Salado Village Voice

Evelyn Rae Lane

June 10, 1930

August 16, 2024

Evelyn Rae Lane, 94, of Salado, passed away on August 16, 2024.

She was born in Itmann, West Virginia, on June 10, 1930 to Clarence and Ethel Christian Clowers.

She graduated from Concord University and soon after married John Thomas Lane. They were married for 72 years. During their early years together, she focused on her teaching career while he pursued his Law Degree. Her final teaching position was at Florida Southern University, where she taught for 14 years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clarence Robert Clowers, and husband John Thomas Lane. She is survived by her children, Pamela Henry, Tammy Hagen, and Thomas Patrick Lane; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

In 1991, Evelyn and Tom retired to Salado. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She’s in Who’s Who of American Women, and was Red Cross director in Lakeland, Florida.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 Sept. 4, at the Salado United Methodist Church Columbarium.