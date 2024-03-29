Salado Village Voice

Frances Ann Athey

August 16, 1946

March 19, 2024

Frances Ann Athey of Salado passed away on March 19, 2024.

She was born on August 16, 1946, in Chicago, IL, to her parents Walter and Phyllis (Deoring) Sanocki.

She married Jim Athey on July 27, 1968 in Illinois.

She earned a Master’s degree in accounting and spent her career as a CPA>

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Athey; her son, Thomas Joseph Athey; her daughter, Kayla Donatochey; her brother, David Sanoski and sister, Mary Stcovic, along with a host of relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, TX.